However, research on this topic is still in its infancy. In a press release about the study, Gene Bowman, N.D., M.P.H., director of clinical trials and instructor of neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, said, “The fact that neuronal integrity breakdown was slowed in people randomized to omega-3 treatment who are also at high risk for Alzheimer's disease is remarkable, and warrants a larger clinical trial in more diverse populations in the future."