Omega-3s Are The Missing Link Between Inflammation & Recovery
Omega-3s have a (much-deserved) reputation for being one of healthiest, most anti-inflammatory nutrients in food. However, about 90% of us are falling short on the recommended intake of these fats. And yet, it's not just about total omega-3 intake. The balance between omega-3s and omega-6s also matters. For most of us, that ratio is way off.
A new review published in Frontiers in Nutrition digs into why this imbalance matters, especially for your bones, muscles, and joints1. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
This is a review article, meaning the researchers combed through hundreds of studies to connect the dots designed to connect findings across nutrition, sports medicine, and orthopedics to better understand how omega-3s (specifically the long-chain omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA that are typically found in fatty fish) influence the musculoskeletal system.
Rather than focusing on a single outcome, researchers evaluated evidence across several key areas related to movement and recovery.
The real issue may be imbalance (not just deficiency)
One of the most compelling themes in this review is that omega-3 intake doesn’t exist in isolation. It’s about the balance of fats.
Modern diets tend to be heavily skewed toward omega-6 fats (due to high consumption of fried and processed foods), often producing intake ratios around 15:1 omega-6 to omega-3. Historically, that ratio was likely closer to 1:1.
While getting omega-6s from whole food sources (like nuts and seeds for example) can be inflammatory, the surge of seed oils in processed foods and in deep-fryers can be damaging. Those omega-6 fats can help produce pro-inflammatory compounds, while omega-3 fats help generate pro-resolving molecules—the compounds that help inflammation shut down once its job is done.
When omega-6 intake dominates, inflammation can linger in a low-grade state. Over time, that environment may contribute to:
- Bone loss
- Joint degeneration
- Muscle breakdown
- Slower recovery from injury
Omega-3s may help your muscles respond better to protein
One of the most practical takeaways from this review centers on how omega-3s influence muscle protein metabolism—essentially, how well your body uses protein to repair and build muscle.
In one randomized controlled trial highlighted in the review, adults who supplemented with about 3 to 4 grams of EPA and DHA daily for eight weeks experienced roughly a 30% stronger muscle-building response to amino acids and insulin.
That doesn’t mean omega-3s build muscle on their own. Instead, they appear to make muscle tissue more responsive to the signals that drive growth, particularly protein intake.
This may be especially relevant for:
- Older adults experiencing anabolic resistance
- People returning to exercise after inactivity
- Anyone trying to preserve muscle during aging
The review also highlights that omega-3s may work particularly well alongside leucine-rich protein (like whey protein and other animal-derived sources), helping create a more favorable environment for muscle growth and repair.
They also help recovery & inflammation
Omega-3s have notable anti-inflammatory properties. This is important for athletes and very active individuals as exercise naturally creates inflammation, which can be good! But when that response becomes excessive, recovery slows. Across studies, omega-3 supplementation was associated with lower post exercise inflammation marker and less perceived soreness.
Most studies showing these effects used more than 2 grams of EPA and DHA daily. Supplements are needed to reach this intake level.
Omega-3s can help with osteoarthritis
Among the most consistent findings in the review is support for joint symptom relief, particularly in people with osteoarthritis. Supplementing with at least 1 gram of EPA and DHA daily can help reduce joint pain and morning stiffness, while improving mobility.
They can even support bone health
Omega-3s aren’t a primary bone-building nutrient like calcium or vitamin D, but they may support the underlying biology that helps bones stay strong. Studies suggest that higher omega-3 intake helps reduce bone breakdown markers—supporting small improvements in bone density over time.
Of course, this works best alongside other bone-supporting strategies like strength training, getting enough protein, and prioritizing calcium and vitamin D.
How to increase omega-3 intake & decrease omega-6
Increasing EPA and DHA through direct sources of these nutrients (like fatty fish, fish oil supplements) is absolutely crucial. The conversion of ALA fats (the omega-3s found in plant-based sources like fax or chia seeds) is inefficient, typically less than 10%. That number can drop even lower when omega-6 intake is high.
To reap many of the benefits cited in this review (1 to 3+ grams daily), an omega-3 supplement is needed. Finding a high-quality omega-3 supplement can be challenging (many have already gone rancid). So we did the work for you and rounded up our top, expert-recommended omega-3 supplements here.
What about reducing omega-6s? The best way to reduce omega-6 intake is to limit the amount of processed foods (specifically refined carbohydrates) and fried foods you eat on a daily or weekly basis and opt for a whole-foods based diet. There's no need to avoid sources of omega-6 fats like nuts and seeds. And when it comes to cooking oils, use olive oil or avocado oil when possible.
The takeaway
This review reinforces that omega-3s are a key ingredient for whole body health. They influence how the body recovers, adapts, and maintains tissue over time.