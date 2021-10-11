 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
I'm A PCOS-Focused Dietitian: These are My Go-To Nutrition Tips

I'm A PCOS-Focused Dietitian: These are My Go-To Nutrition Tips

Abby Moore
Assistant Managing Editor By Abby Moore
Assistant Managing Editor
Abby Moore is an assistant managing editor at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
I'm A PCOS-Focused Dietitian: These Are My Go-To Nutrition Tips

Image by Clique Images / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 11, 2021 — 18:37 PM

When it comes to commonly misunderstood or invisible illnesses, such as PCOS, determining how to manage it can be difficult. That's because there are plenty of misconceptions about the best (and the worst) ways to keep PCOS symptoms from flaring—many of which are related to diet

According to lead registered dietitian at Allara Felice Ramallo, MSCN, R.D., L.D., the very best nutrition tips for PCOS patients are actually quite simple. Here's what she recommends to her clients, who are attempting to change their eating habits to improve their health: 

1. Start small. 

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Access cutting edge nutrition information from top experts 


Functional Nutrition Coaching

The key to not just starting but actually sustaining healthy habits is to take it one step at a time. 

"Even one small change can help build a sturdy foundation for health," Ramallo says. "For example, you can aim to add one more serving of veggies per week, or 15 more minutes of walking." Focusing on what you're adding each day rather than what you're subtracting from your old routine can also keep the changes from feeling drastic and unattainable. 

"Over time, building up slowly will allow you to break free of the all-or-nothing mindset and build lasting habits," she explains.

Advertisement

2. Eat frequently throughout the day. 

We're not sure who invented the "three meals a day" rule, but consider this your permission to break it. "Eat small, frequent meals and snacks four to six times per day," Ramallo advises, "or as you feel hungry throughout the day." 

Whenever hunger strikes, Ramallo recommends including carbohydrates, fiber, fat, and protein in your meals. "This will help keep blood sugar stable, prevent uncontrollable hunger from kicking in, reduce cravings, and will help build a stronger relationship and trust in one's body," she says.

3. Honor your cravings. 

Whether it's your hunger, your emotions, or your hormones (hello, luteal phase), cravings are generally the body's way of communicating those needs to you. So, Ramallo says to honor those cravings when they hit.

"If you want dessert, have it without shame and guilt," she says. "Of course, sugar can make PCOS worse, but there are methods to lower the blood sugar spike." Here's what she recommends if you're craving something sweet: 

  • Eat your dessert as close to another balanced meal as possible. "The meal's protein, fiber, and fat will reduce the speed that the body can absorb sugar," she explains. 
  • If you're not eating it close to a balanced meal, then pair your sweet with protein, fat, and fiber so it has a similar effect. "I suggest fruit and nuts since they go well with dessert," Ramallo tells mbg. "Typically, I suggest the fruit make up about half of the dessert plate, with nuts on one quarter and the sweet making up the final quarter."
  • "Lastly, making them homemade can improve the nutritional value but also encourage you to enjoy them more, as they end up being a little labor of love," she says. (Need inspiration? Try our favorite cookie and brownie recipes.) 
Advertisement

Bottom line.  

The keys to improving your nutrition habits are more intuitive than you might think. "Above all else, you should listen to what feels best for your body," Ramallo emphasizes. "I always say to treat your body like the ultimate source of wisdom on how you nourish it. If you listen, it will tell you what it wants and needs."

 

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore Assistant Managing Editor
Abby Moore is an assistant managing editor at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

This Food Is A+ For More Collagen & Supple Skin — Just Don't Make This Mistake

Jamie Schneider
This Food Is A+ For More Collagen & Supple Skin — Just Don't Make This Mistake
Integrative Health

How To Do Intermittent Fasting, Without It Messing With Your Mental Health

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
How To Do Intermittent Fasting, Without It Messing With Your Mental Health
Recipes

A 5-Ingredient Pumpkin Soup With Secret Digestion-Supporting Ingredients*

Ella Davar, R.D., C.D.N.
A 5-Ingredient Pumpkin Soup With Secret Digestion-Supporting Ingredients*
Mental Health

The Best Mental Health Advice We've Gotten (So Far) This Year

Abby Moore
The Best Mental Health Advice We've Gotten (So Far) This Year
Mental Health

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist: This Is My Go-To Tactic For Better Mental Health

Uma Naidoo, M.D.
I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist: This Is My Go-To Tactic For Better Mental Health
Integrative Health

Found: This Is The Best Sleep Position For Deep, Uninterrupted Rest

Sarah Regan
Found: This Is The Best Sleep Position For Deep, Uninterrupted Rest
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

Are You Experiencing Love, Or Is It Just Limerence? The Difference Matters

Julie Nguyen
Are You Experiencing Love, Or Is It Just Limerence? The Difference Matters
Routines

This 10-Minute Workout Targets Hard-To-Reach Muscles In Your Glutes & Abs

Jessica Aronoff, CPT
This 10-Minute Workout Targets Hard-To-Reach Muscles In Your Glutes & Abs
Beauty

3 Fascinating Tips To Support The Skin Through The Fascia (Read Up!)

Alexandra Engler
3 Fascinating Tips To Support The Skin Through The Fascia (Read Up!)
Climate Change

The Climate Lessons We Can All Learn From Indigenous Wisdom

Emma Loewe
The Climate Lessons We Can All Learn From Indigenous Wisdom
Beauty

This Hair Growth Tonic Is Seriously Easy To Make At Home

Alexandra Engler
This Hair Growth Tonic Is Seriously Easy To Make At Home
Mental Health

This Underrated Habit Can Ease Anxiousness In As Little As 10 Minutes

Olivia Giacomo
This Underrated Habit Can Ease Anxiousness In As Little As 10 Minutes
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/nutrition-tips-from-pcos-dietitian

Your article and new folder have been saved!