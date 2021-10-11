I'm A PCOS-Focused Dietitian: These are My Go-To Nutrition Tips

When it comes to commonly misunderstood or invisible illnesses, such as PCOS, determining how to manage it can be difficult. That's because there are plenty of misconceptions about the best (and the worst) ways to keep PCOS symptoms from flaring—many of which are related to diet.

According to lead registered dietitian at Allara Felice Ramallo, MSCN, R.D., L.D., the very best nutrition tips for PCOS patients are actually quite simple. Here's what she recommends to her clients, who are attempting to change their eating habits to improve their health: