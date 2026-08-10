3 Nutrition Habits That Support Healthy, Glowing Skin From The Inside Out
A consistent skin care routine can only do so much. While cleansers, moisturizers, and sunscreen all play an important role, your skin is also influenced by what you eat every day.
Just like you might adjust your nutrition to support muscle recovery, heart health, or digestion, you can also build meals that nourish your skin from the inside out. The nutrients you eat help provide the building blocks your skin needs to maintain its structure, defend itself against everyday stressors, and stay hydrated.*
Here are three nutrition habits worth prioritizing if healthy, radiant skin is one of your wellness goals.
Eat enough protein (& don't forget collagen)
Healthy skin starts with getting enough protein. Protein supplies amino acids, which your body uses to build collagen and elastin—the structural proteins that help keep skin firm, smooth, and resilient.*
While any high-quality protein source contributes to your daily intake, some foods offer additional nutrients that support skin health, including:
- Salmon
- Oysters
- Bone broth
- Eggs
- Almonds
- Avocados
- Dark leafy greens
Even if you're already eating enough protein, a collagen supplement can help provide targeted support. Collagen peptides deliver specific amino acids that have been shown to support skin elasticity, hydration, and the appearance of fine lines over time.*
One option is mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen+, which provides 17.7 grams of hydrolyzed bovine collagen peptides along with complementary nutrients like hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, and biotin to further support healthy skin.*
Fill your plate with antioxidant-rich foods
Every day, your skin is exposed to environmental stressors like UV rays, pollution, and normal metabolic processes that generate free radicals. Over time, this oxidative stress can contribute to visible signs of skin aging.
That's where antioxidants come in. These compounds help neutralize free radicals, supporting your skin's natural defense system.*
One antioxidant that's especially important for skin is vitamin C. Not only does it help protect skin from oxidative stress, but it's also essential for collagen production. In other words, your body literally can't make collagen without enough vitamin C.*
Try incorporating vitamin C-rich foods throughout the day, such as:
- Citrus fruits
- Strawberries
- Kiwi
- Bell peppers
- Broccoli
You'll also benefit from eating a wide variety of colorful fruits and vegetables, since different plant pigments provide different antioxidant compounds.
Hydrate from more than just your water bottle
Staying hydrated is one of the easiest ways to support healthy-looking skin. When you're dehydrated, skin can appear dull, dry, and less supple.
Of course, drinking enough water is important—but it's not the only way to support hydration. Roughly 20% of your daily1 water intake can come from foods, especially fruits and vegetables with high water content.
Some of the most hydrating options include:
- Cucumbers
- Watermelon
- Strawberries
- Celery
- Lettuce
- Bell peppers
These foods also provide vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them an easy way to support both hydration and overall skin health.*
The takeaway
Healthy skin is the result of consistently giving your body the nutrients it needs to support collagen production, protect against oxidative stress, and maintain hydration.*