Your Heart Risk Might Come Down To Two Numbers You've Never Checked Together
Maybe your last set of labs came back fine. Your doctor didn't flag anything, and you left the appointment feeling like you were on track.
But a new study1 tracking more than 335,000 people over nearly 14 years found that two common, largely silent issues can team up to raise your heart attack and stroke risk in ways that routine checkups often miss. And the people most likely to be blindsided? Those who look perfectly healthy on paper.
About the study
The researchers pulled data from the UK Biobank, a large long-term study of adults who had no cardiovascular disease when they enrolled.
Their goal was to look at two markers that had each been linked to heart risk on their own: the Triglyceride-Glucose (TyG) index (a simple measure of insulin resistance, or how well your body responds to insulin, calculated from triglyceride and glucose levels already on a standard blood panel) and vitamin D levels. They wanted to see what happens when both are off at the same time.
That combination hadn't been studied before. Both factors are common and largely silent, and doctors typically assess them separately rather than together.
Vitamin D deficiency, in particular, does a lot more than affect bone health. It also plays a role in how blood vessels function, how the body manages inflammation, and how blood pressure is regulated.
When low vitamin D meets insulin resistance, heart risk climbs
People who had both a high TyG index and low vitamin D levels were about 26% more likely to experience a major cardiovascular event (a heart attack, stroke, sudden cardiac arrest, or cardiovascular death) compared to people with neither issue.
But the more fascinating finding was how that risk worked.
You might expect that having two risk factors simply adds up, like two strikes against you. The researchers found something more concerning: the two conditions appeared to amplify each other.
Having both wasn't just worse than having one; it was worse than you'd predict from adding the two risks together. That kind of interaction, where the combination punches above its weight, is what makes this interesting.
And the effect was most pronounced in people without diabetes or obesity, particularly those with a BMI under 30. In other words, the people most likely to be caught off guard.
How to check your numbers & what to do if they're off
Both of these factors are measurable and, importantly, addressable. Here's where to start:
- Ask for both tests at your next appointment. A standard blood panel already includes the two values your doctor needs to calculate your TyG index, triglycerides and glucose. Add a vitamin D level to that same draw and you've got the full picture in one visit.
- Know what "off" looks like. Based on this study, a TyG index at or above 9.4 combined with a vitamin D level below the sufficient threshold together represent the highest-risk combination. Your doctor can tell you where your numbers land, and if both are trending in the wrong direction, that's worth a more detailed conversation about your cardiovascular health.
- Work on both, not just one. If your vitamin D is low, the fix is fairly straightforward: more sun exposure when you can get it, foods like fatty fish and egg yolks, and supplementation if needed, especially through the winter months when sunlight is limited. For insulin resistance, the levers are lifestyle: regular strength training, cutting back on ultra-processed foods, prioritizing sleep, and managing stress. Addressing both together may offer more protection than focusing on only one.
- Don't assume "no diagnosis" means no risk. Cardiovascular risk doesn't wait for a formal diagnosis. If you have no known conditions but your numbers are trending in the wrong direction, that combination still warrants attention, and catching it early is exactly the point.
The takeaway
Two numbers that rarely get checked together may tell a more complete story about your cardiovascular health than either one does alone. If you're in the group that looks healthy on paper, that's all the more reason to ask for both at your next appointment. Knowing where you stand is the most actionable thing you can do.