For this study, researchers wanted to investigate whether vitamin D deficiency is linked to H. pylori infection and whether low vitamin D levels are associated with differences in lipid metabolism. H. pylori is a bacterial infection impacts about 40-50% (!!) of the global population2 . You contract this bacteria from close personal contact or via contaminated food and water. Many people with H. pylori3 don't know they have it, and it can even live in the stomach for years before it casues symptoms (like burning in the upper abdomen, bloating, nausea, or regular burping.