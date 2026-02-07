Who should try them?

These adjustable dumbbells are great for anyone who wants access to a wide range of weights, but doesn't have a lot of space.

The flat edges make them perfect for pushups, and the sleek design is preferable over bulkier options. They're easy to use and even simpler to store.

Who should skip them?

If you're looking for weights that can be adjusted at 2.5-pound increments, you'll be better off with the Bowflex dumbbells.

Additionally, if you often do exercises that involve holding weights by the plates, these might not be the most comfortable to use.