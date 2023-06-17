As a strength and conditioning specialist and personal trainer, it’s no surprise I love the gym—but admittedly, I am a homebody at heart. To that end, I’ve curated a pretty substantial home gym with everything I need and more to get a fantastic workout. One of the first notable pieces of equipment I bought was a set of adjustable dumbbells, and my life was forever changed. I’ve tested a number of models, but today I’m comparing two of my favorites: Bowflex vs. Nuobell.

I’ll dive deep into each product’s weight ranges, price, materials, and overall design. While I use and enjoy both Nuobell and Bowflex, there’s one pair I tend to reach for. Keep scrolling to find out which set of adjustable dumbbells I favor.