Just like it sounds, non-celiac gluten sensitivity is an adverse reaction to eating gluten that doesn't fall under the clinical umbrella of celiac disease. Although non-celiac gluten sensitivity, or NCGS, is the official nomenclature, it's also referred to as gluten intolerance or just gluten sensitivity.

But does science acknowledge the existence of non-celiac gluten sensitivity? The short answer is yes. Here's the longer answer:

In one double-blind crossover trial (the gold standard of studies), researchers divided 59 participants who had not celiac disease, but suspected gluten intolerance, into two groups. For one week, they gave each group either a gluten-containing capsule or a placebo filled with rice starch. After a week, they swapped groups. When given the gluten-containing capsule, the participants experienced a significant increase in symptoms like bloating and brain fog.

In another study that was similar in design, 101 non-celiac participants followed a gluten-free diet for three weeks and then were given either a gluten supplement or a placebo for one week. After the initial week, the groups were switched. During the period of gluten ingestion, participants reported an increase in symptoms and decrease in well-being and quality of life.

A literature review on the subject sums it all up, acknowledging that non-celiac gluten sensitivity is real and that further research should focus on figuring out ways to properly diagnose it.

Because there's no real reliable way to diagnose non-celiac gluten sensitivity, researchers don't know exactly how many people are affected, but estimates are around 6% of the U.S. population.