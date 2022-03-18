 Skip to content

I'm A Night Nurse & This Supplement Helps Me Sleep Deeply Between Shifts*

I'm A Night Nurse & This Supplement Helps Me Sleep Deeply Between Shifts*

Addison Kim, BSN, R.N., PCCN
Registered Nurse By Addison Kim, BSN, R.N., PCCN
Registered Nurse
Addison Kim, BSN, R.N., PCCN earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of Texas at Austin. She currently serves the oncologic patient population as a critical care nurse at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
I’m A Night Nurse: This Melatonin-Free Supplement Helps Me Sleep During The Day*

Image by Emmanuel Hidalgo / Stocksy

March 18, 2022 — 9:31 AM
Sure, Valentine's Day and Halloween are fun, but World Sleep Day (March 18) is basically our holiday of choice over here at mbg. We're celebrating with a week full of tips to help you achieve the restorative rest you've been dreaming of. Brew a cup of tea and get cozy, because Sleep Week is officially here.

Sleep is deeply important to me. The health benefits that come with it are a great perk, but for me, it's all about shutting out the world and having some alone time (yes, I'm introverted). The tricky thing is, I'm also a night shift nurse, which makes sleeping a major challenge. 

I've been on a 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. schedule for about two years now, and I've finally cracked the code to getting quality sleep between shifts (hint: It's not melatonin).

Why I stopped taking melatonin. 

I've tried melatonin supplements in the past, and not only did they not work well for me, but I also recently learned they're not intended for daily long-term use. 

Melatonin supplementation has become so commonplace that most people—even health care professionals like myself—aren't always aware of its real purpose. You see, melatonin is a hormone that our bodies naturally produce. Along with regulating our circadian rhythms by signaling to our brains that it's time to wind down, the hormone also plays a role in immune function, heart function, blood sugar maintenance, hormonal health, and more. 

While it can help with the process of dozing off (especially when circadian reset is needed) at low doses, melatonin is not effective at improving sleep quality or promoting deep sleep throughout the night (or in my case, throughout the day), nor is it safe to take long term or at high doses, which is why I turned to mindbodygreen's sleep support+.

My experience with sleep support+. 

I'm a sucker for a good review, and mbg's sleep support+ had tons of them—everyone was raving about how the product helped them sleep soundly and wake up feeling refreshed.* So, about a month ago, I decided to give them a go. 

The first thing I noticed was how seamlessly I was able to wind down for bed* (which is rare coming off of a 12-hour shift in the critical care unit). Once my mind and my body were calm, it became easy for me to drift into sleep—and actually stay asleep.*

Typically, New York City noise and midafternoon sunshine would wake me up, but I found myself sleeping through all of it.* Best of all: I woke up feeling truly rested and rejuvenated—ready for my next shift.* 

As a nurse (and an introvert, as mentioned above), it's important for me to get at least eight hours of sleep to provide the best possible care for both myself and my patients. When taking sleep support+, I trust that I'll always get quality rest, no matter the time of day.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
