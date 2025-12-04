New Study Shows 75% Of People Globally Don't Get Enough Omega-3s
Even if you think you eat a healthy diet, you typically have room for improvement. Example A: Omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s are known for their heart health benefits (like supporting triglycerides and blood pressure) and promoting cognition.*
But a new research review found that 76% of people globally1 are not meeting the recommended intake of these healthy fats. Why is this nutritional gap so big? And what are the best ways to increase your intake? Here’s what you need to know.
Low omega-3 intake is a global problem
In a new review, researchers set out to understand exactly what different countries recommend for EPA and DHA omega-3 intake and how much omega-3s people are currently eating.
So, they examined 42 technical and scientific documents that inform national dietary guidelines around the world.
They found two major things:
- Most countries recommend around 250 milligrams per day of combined EPA and DHA for adults, and an additional 100–200 milligrams a day of DHA in pregnancy. But other guidelines are less specific and only about one-third of documents even address supplement intake.
- Across all available data sources, the review found that 76% of the global population doesn’t meet recommended EPA and DHA intake.
Researchers emphasize that this is a “significant global public health gap,” especially because these omega-3s influence systems tied to long-term health, including cardiovascular function, immune resilience, cognitive performance, prenatal development, and more.*
Why is intake so low?
In order to get enough omega-3s in the diet, you need to eat fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and anchovies multiple times a week, if not daily. But seafood intake is low in many countries for a mix of reasons (like affordability, accessibility, cultural norms or personal preference).
Plant-based sources of ALA omega-3s, like chia seeds, walnuts, and flaxseeds, aren’t easily converted to those preferred forms. Even high intake of plant sources won’t reliably raise the levels needed to meet recommendations.
How to boost EPA & DHA consumption
Of course, increasing your intake of fatty fish is one way to get more EPA and DHA in your diet. Aiming for three, 3- to 4-ounce servings of oily fish a week is a great place to start. Here’s how much EPA and DHA you get from a serving (this weekly intake averages out to the recommended 250 milligram recommendation).
- Salmon: ~1,800–2,200 milligrams
- Sardines: ~1,000–1,500 milligrams
- Mackerel: ~1,000–1,400 milligrams
- Trout: ~400–1,000 mg milligrams
- Anchovies: ~1,200 milligrams
However, that 250-milligram recommendation indicates the baseline intake for overall health. The most health benefits (especially when it comes to heart health) are linked to a daily intake of around 1,000 milligrams or more2.
The best way to consistently reach those goals is through targeted omega-3 supplementation. In a press release, study author Abbie Cawood said, “In fact, our review highlights that supplementation is often required to meet recommended intakes, especially in pregnancy and those with low fish intakes. We are hopeful that this publication can act as an enabler to inform omega-3 dietary guidelines and shape future nutrition policy and public health strategies.”
Finding a high-quality fish oil supplement can be challenging (many store-bought brands have already gone rancid on the shelf).
The takeaway
If you’re falling short on your omega-3 intake, you’re not alone. But don’t fret. Adding a supplement to your daily stack and making sure you get three servings of fatty fish a week will set you on the right track.
