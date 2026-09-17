The correlation between the two methods was strong when it came to total sleep time, meaning the tracker's overall ballpark wasn't wildly off. But when it came to more nuanced measures, like fragmented sleep or restlessness, the correlation was much weaker. Across the board, the wearable device didn't quite match what was happening in the sleep lab. Trackers overestimated total sleep time by an average of 27 minutes and overestimated sleep efficiency (the percentage of time in bed actually spent asleep) by about 6%. On the flip side, they underestimated time spent awake by about 15 minutes.