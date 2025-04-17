Advertisement
New Research Shows Omega-3's Effect On Chronic Inflammatory Conditions
It's estimated that nearly 34.6% of Americans are living with systemic inflammation—an ongoing, body-wide inflammatory response. It's this type of inflammation that, if left unchecked, is a key driver of chronic diseases.
One science-backed way to help quell this inflammation is by increasing your intake of omega-3 fats. Omega-3 fats have long been known for their anti-inflammatory capabilities (particularly as it relates to heart health), and studies continue to highlight this nutrient's far-reaching effects on the body.
Researchers of a recent review published in Nutrients consolidated the current evidence of the fat's impact on several inflammatory conditions1 and what you can expect from increasing your intake. Here's what you need to know.
Blood sugar & diabetes
Type-2 diabetes occurs when blood sugar levels remain consistently high (from excess carb or calorie intake), and it's also closely linked to inflammation. Omega-3 fatty acids help prevent and manage diabetes2 by improving insulin sensitivity and reducing inflammation.
A meta-analysis of 45 studies3 found that people taking omega-3 supplements improved measures of metabolic health like cholesterol, triglycerides, inflammation, and HbA1c (a measure of long-term blood sugar control).
These benefits were seen regardless of the dose or duration of the supplement. This suggests that increasing omega-3s in any capacity is beneficial and that some people may respond quicker to supplements than others.
Heart disease
Inflammation places a lot of strain on your cardiovascular system, including your heart and blood vessels. This, in turn, increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, and heart attacks.
EPA and DHA omega-3 fats (the ones most prevalent in fatty fish) can help calm this damaging inflammation while also improving other markers of heart health.
Research shows that consuming more omega-3s helps lower triglycerides and blood pressure (by improving blood flow and combating oxidative stress).
In fact, results of one study showed that adults with high blood pressure who consumed more omega-3s had a 32% lower risk of all-cause mortality and a 47% lower risk of cardiovascular mortality4.
The researchers of this review1 also highlighted data showing higher-dose omega-3 supplements (over 3.6 grams a day) significantly reduced the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and plaque accumulation in people already on medication for high cholesterol.
Joint pain & inflammation
Joint pain can go beyond wear and tear. Osteoarthritis5 is a degenerative joint disease where the cartilage cushioning your joints wears away over time. It's the most common type of arthritis and is linked to inflammation, especially inflammation from body fat.
An excess of fat (aka adipose) tissue releases inflammatory molecules into the bloodstream that may contribute to the breakdown of cartilage.
In lab studies, EPA and DHA have been shown to reduce inflammatory markers and protect cartilage. And in a meta-analysis of nine studies, omega-3 supplements appear to reduce osteoarthritic pain6 and improve joint function.
How to bump up your intake
Omega-3s should be on your plate and in your supplement cabinet if your goal is to target inflammation. Considering nearly 95% of Americans aren't getting the omega-3s they need daily, most of us have a lot of room for improvement.
Increasing your intake of fatty fish to a minimum of five times a week is a good place to start. Salmon, mackerel, herring, and anchovies are all great options. One 3.5-ounce serving of these fish typically provides around 250 to 500 milligrams of combined EPA and DHA.
To really get a therapeutic amount (typically considered to be at least 1 gram of combined EPA and DHA) of omega-3 daily, lean on a supplement.
You have to be careful, though, because many omega-3 supplements are already rancid by the time you buy them. Finding a quality one is a must. We combed through all the options out there and compiled our 15 favorites (all are RD-approved) here.
The takeaway
Chronic inflammation is a major health concern that impacts almost every system throughout your body. Getting more omega-3s in your diet is an effective way to keep inflammation at bay. Remember, it will have the most benefit when used along with an anti-inflammatory diet (here's a sample meal plan) and lifestyle.