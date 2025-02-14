Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Why You Should Prioritize Oily Fish If You Have A Family History Of Heart Disease

Sarah Regan
February 14, 2025
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Davide Illini / Stocksy
February 14, 2025

There are a number of factors that impact a person's risk for heart disease, both genetic and environmental.

And if you're someone with a family history of heart disease, you might wonder what you can do to lower your risk.

According to research published in the journal Circulation, there's one type of food you want to go for. Here's what to know.

Studying oily fish & heart health

It's well known that the omega-3 fatty acids found in fish are beneficial for heart health, but can they reduce your heart disease risk if you're already genetically predisposed? That's what researchers wanted to find out, and to do so, they conducted an international study of over 40,000 people.

Analyzing data from participants all over the world, the researchers looked for both fatal and non-fatal coronary heart disease, including things like heart attack, stroke, cardiac arrest, and more. They also took into account things like family history, dietary intake, and notably, fatty acid levels.

As the study authors explain, since omega-3's can't be produced by the body, so taking participants' fatty acid levels was a more reliable way of assessing oily fish consumption than self-reported dietary data.

Throughout the follow-up period of the research, just under 8,000 of the participants experienced a cardiovascular event. The researchers were then able to see that people with a family history of heart disease, coupled with low omega-3 levels, were over 40% more likely to suffer from heart disease.

But when people had a family history, while maintaining adequate levels of omega-3's, that risk was lowered to 25%.

What to do about it

As study co-author Karin Leander Ph.D. explains in a news release, "We are the first to study the effect of the combination of family history and fatty fish intake using fatty acid measurements,” adding that their findings suggest that those with a family history of cardiovascular disease "have more to gain from eating more oily fish than others."

If you need a refresher, oily fish include:

And for what it's worth, it's never a bad idea to find a quality, research-backed omega-3 supplement to ensure you're getting enough. If you need help deciding, here are our favorite omega-3 supplements.

The takeaway

Keeping your heart healthy as you age is a crucial part of your overall wellbeing, especially if you have a family history of heart disease. So make sure to eat oily fish (or take a supplement) to keep your omega-3s up, and your heart disease risk down.

