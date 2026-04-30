Research Shows How Creatine May Support Gut Health In Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Creatine has more than earned its reputation as a go-to supplement for building muscle and supporting brain health. But, it's benefits don't stop there. A new review1 published in Nutrition Research now suggests this compound may be beneficial for those with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Here's what you need to know.
About the review
IBD is an umbrella term for chronic inflammatory conditions of the gastrointestinal tract, including ulcerative colitis (which affects the large intestine) and Crohn's disease (which can involve any part of the GI tract). Standard treatments like immunosuppressants and biologics can help, but they can also come with significant side effects for some. And there's great interest in identifying the dietary compounds and nutrients that can help manage these conditions. However, research is still emerging, which is what makes this review so exciting.
Researchers examined existing research on creatine's effects on intestinal health. Both intestinal smooth muscle and epithelial cells rely on the creatine kinase/phosphocreatine system for energy. Since creatine supplementation has already been shown to enhance cellular energy production and modulate immune responses, researchers wanted to see if those benefits could translate to .
Creatine demonstrated antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity
Based on the available evidence, the review found that creatine supplementation showed significant antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity. It also demonstrated therapeutic potential in restoring intestinal homeostasis (i.e., it helped the gut return to a balanced, healthy state).
The proposed mechanisms come down to energy and protection. Creatine supports ATP regeneration and enhances mitochondrial function, which helps preserve the integrity of the epithelial cells that line the gut. When that barrier is compromised (as it is in IBD), inflammation and symptoms tend to worsen. By supporting cellular energy, creatine may help keep that barrier intact.
How to get more creatine for gut support
Creatine monohydrate is the most well-studied form and is widely available as a supplement. Your body does make some creatine on its own from different amino acids, and you do get small amounts from eating meat, poultry, and fish, but this still isn't enough to generate these therapeutic effects.
Research shows that supplement with 5 grams of creatine is sufficient to maximize it's muscle, strength, and recovery benefits (and supplementing with 10+ grams a day may better support brain and bone health). The key here is consistency.
Creatine supplements are everywhere these days, and it's hard to tell which ones are actually worth the hype. We've rounded up our top creatine supplement picks here (and this is the one we recommend most for brain health).
That said, if you have IBD or another chronic condition, talk to your healthcare provider before adding a new supplement to your routine.
The takeaway
Creatine is emerging as a potential additional therapy for IBD, thanks to its ability to support cellular energy, reduce oxidative stress, and calm inflammation (although more research is needed). If you're managing IBD and interested in complementary approaches, creatine may be worth discussing with your healthcare provider.