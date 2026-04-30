IBD is an umbrella term for chronic inflammatory conditions of the gastrointestinal tract, including ulcerative colitis (which affects the large intestine) and Crohn's disease (which can involve any part of the GI tract). Standard treatments like immunosuppressants and biologics can help, but they can also come with significant side effects for some. And there's great interest in identifying the dietary compounds and nutrients that can help manage these conditions. However, research is still emerging, which is what makes this review so exciting.