Higher Vitamin D Levels May Be Linked To Taller Height, New Genetic Study Suggests
Ever wondered why you're the height you are? Genetics do play an outsized role in determining your stature, but a new study suggests vitamin D status1 may also be part of the equation. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
To better understand whether vitamin D directly influences height, researchers used a method called Mendelian randomization, which analyzes genetic data to estimate cause-and-effect relationships.
In this case, scientists looked at whether people who are genetically predisposed to have higher circulating levels of 25-hydroxyvitamin D (the form of vitamin D measured in blood tests) also tend to be taller. The study included mixed, male, and female populations of European ancestry.
The link between vitamin D and height
Higher vitamin D levels were consistently associated with slightly greater height in both men and women. The relationship held strong even after researchers accounted for other genetic factors that can influence height.
For example, for every meaningful increase in vitamin D levels, height increased by roughly 0.2 to nearly 1 centimeter.
While that may sound modest, small differences can add up over time. Researchers note that maintaining healthy vitamin D levels throughout childhood and adolescence (the years when bones are growing most rapidly) could have a measurable impact on overall growth.
Vitamin D's role in growth
The findings make biological sense, given vitamin D’s well-established role in bone development.
- Vitamin D plays an integral role in bone development.
- It helps regulate osteoblasts (bone forming cells) to promote bone formation and mineralization.
- Vitamin D supports calcium absorption and the hardening of bones
- Vitamin D interacts with key regulators like parathyroid hormone and insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), both of which influence bone growth and development.
When vitamin D levels are too low during key developmental windows, it can impair bone formation and, in severe cases, lead to skeletal deformities or reduced growth.
RELATED READ: 3 Habits That Can Improve Your Bone Health As You Age
Vitamin D is crucial during childhood
One of the most important takeaways from this study is that vitamin D status during childhood and adolescence matters most.
These life stages represent peak periods of bone growth, when the body builds the majority of its lifetime bone mass. Ensuring adequate vitamin D during this time may help children reach their genetically determined height potential.
For adults, however, the implications are different.
Once growth plates close—typically by the late teenage years—height is no longer modifiable. Maintaining adequate vitamin D later in life still supports bone strength and overall health, but it won’t increase stature.
How to get enough vitamin D
Vitamin D is a hard nutrient to get enough of through diet alone (although fatty fish, egg yolks, and fortified foods provide some of this vitamin). And relying on sun exposure (even in a safe way) isn't typically enough to raise low vitamin D levels or maintain optimal ones.
That's why vitamin D supplementation is so crucial. To find a high-quality formula (even for babies), check out this expert-vetted list.
RELATED READ: This Is The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D
The takeaway
This study strengthens the evidence that vitamin D plays a meaningful role in skeletal growth and may help children reach their full genetic height potential.
While vitamin D alone won’t determine how tall someone becomes, maintaining adequate levels (especially during childhood and adolescence) remains one of the most important steps for supporting healthy bone development and long-term health.