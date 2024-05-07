Skip to Content
Spirituality

This Week Features A New Moon In Taurus—Here's What To Know + How To Work With It

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
May 07, 2024
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
new moon mountains and sky
Image by SASHA EVORY / Stocksy
May 07, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

If the past couple months have felt like a whirlwind of confusion and backpedaling, you'll be happy to know this month's new moon is going to feel like hitting the "reset" button. Finally!

New moons are the perfect time for setting intentions and making plans, and boy could we use 'em right now. Here's what to know about the astrology behind this new moon, plus a few rituals to work with it yourself.

The astrology behind May's new moon in Taurus

May's new moon is in the sign of grounded and stabilizing Taurus. It will be exact on Tuesday, May 7, at 11:22 p.m. EST, and according to astrology expert and author of Astrology SOSImani Quinn, it's the moment we've all been waiting for.

After all, we did just come out of eclipse season and Mercury retrograde last month, not to mention the Scorpio full moon two weeks ago.

As Quinn explains, all of that was like a final purge, and now that we've been able to shed some baggage and get clearer on our larger vision, it's time to bring it to life.

"Taurus season is a time where we can start to see those seeds blossom," Quinn tells mindbodygreen, adding, "It's an earth sign focused on tangible outcomes and abundance of all kinds—and it's ruled by Venus, so you may feel the need to indulge and let yourself enjoy the luxuries of life, as well as enjoying your loved ones."

With all that said, this new moon is a great time to not only set intentions, but really "put your money where you mouth is when it comes to accomplishing goals," Quinn explains. "The universe is really helping us along our path moving forward right now. That's what this moment is about," she says.

In terms of what else is going on in the skies, a few other planetary players are in Taurus as well: Venus, Jupiter, and Uranus, to be precise.

And with the planet of love and the planet of luck linking up with this new moon, Quinn notes, "It's really adding some extra love and forward momentum when thinking about love, when thinking about money, when thinking about luck—and just being able to push things forward in our lives that we want to manifest."

One final thing to be aware of? Pluto, the planet of destruction but also transformation, just went retrograde on May 2.

According to Quinn, with five months of Pluto retrograde ahead, we may need to keep our eyes peeled for power struggles and upheaval, both on a personal and collective level.

3 rituals to work with this energy

1.

Work with plant magic

When it comes to working with the energy of the moon, Quinn always takes into account the element of the astrological sign it's in. In this case, the moon is in earthy Taurus.

So, she recommends, consider connecting with nature through a little plant magic. As you tend to your plant, think of what you're manifesting, or an intention you have going forward.

Let the plant be a physical representation of your intention, "and use it as a tool for growing your manifestations and speaking to it with that intention, and then paying attention to what it needs and how you need to nurture it," Quinn explains. (It might give you some insight into how to nurture your manifestations, she adds.)

2.

Have a spa day

Yes, self care is a ritual in and of itself! And no sign knows that better than luxury-loving Taurus.

As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, giving yourself a spa day, either the night of the new moon or in the days before or after, is a great way to lean into this loving energy.

"It's a very Taurus thing to do, to relax, maybe read a romance novel, to indulge in your self love—and know that it's a magnet for you with attracting things into your frequency," Quinn adds.

3.

Pull a tarot spread

And of course, Quinn always suggests checking in with your tarot cards to get more clarity around what this new moon could mean for you. Here's a simple three-card spread to try yourself:

  1. What have I let go since the full moon?
  2. What abundance is coming for me this new moon?
  3. How can I take action and bringing my goals into fruition?

The takeaway

After a heavy couple of months, this Taurus new moon is the breath of fresh air we've all been waiting for.

Be sure to check out what this new moon means for your sign, and however you spend it, remember that Taurus ultimately just wants to have a good time and enjoy all the pleasures life has to offer.

