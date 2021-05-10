7 Ways To Tap Into The Sensual & Steadying Energy Of The Taurus New Moon

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021 (at 2:59 PM EDT) the new moon in Taurus waves its eco-chic wand and casts an emerald spell over our lives.

Just as the springtime buds are bursting into flowers and leaves, this new moon invites us into nature's al fresco temple. The first of the earth signs, Taurus is all about creating the fertile soil to plant our seeds in—both literally and metaphorically.

Under the influence of the Taurus new moon, our focus turns to foundations. Do we have our feet on solid ground? And are we feeling secure once we're there? (For more help getting rooted, check out our Taurus season guided meditation for grounding.)

Pragmatic and efficient, the 2021 Taurus whips our lives into shape. Are we nourishing ourselves (and boosting our immune systems) with fresh, healthy food? Managing our time accordingly so we aren't total stress cases? Doing our work with integrity so we can enjoy the luscious results we create?

There's another "green" that this new moon is concerned with, since budgeting falls under Taurus' domain and it is Taurus season. There's no time like the present to get a handle on cashflow to ensure that we don’t burn every penny we earn.

Here are seven tips to harness the sensual and steadying energy of the 2021 Taurus new moon.