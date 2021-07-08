The Year's One & Only New Moon In Cancer Begs Us To Feel Our Feelings

With restrictions lifting in many areas, you may be getting back in touch with relatives, even seeing one another in person for the first time in a year. Is it time to organize a formal gathering? Tap the Cancer new moon to get that mission in motion. Under this emo, watery influence, opt for a vibe that's cozy and intimate.

A laid-back backyard barbecue is preferable to a giant shindig at a fancy restaurant—even if that backyard is attached to a giant Airbnb that you rent for the whole fam. Don't feel obligated to include every difficult person who shares your DNA. If your family comes with a giant "trigger alert," gather in a smaller group or set up one-on-ones.

Waiting for the right moment to go on that decorating spree?

Skip back a few generations and learn more about your ancestral heritage. You might even select a cultural object or artifact that reflects your roots to display in your home.

Plus, after sheltering in place with the same artwork, you might be "so over" the vintage lithograph you curated from a flea market or the block-print duvet that made your boho-chic dreams come alive. Switch it up! You don't have to donate anything that you know you'll treasure again one day. Just move it out of your sightline for a while.

Or rearrange to energize the most abundant corners of your home, using the feng shui and astrology principles we illuminate in our Home Reset course!