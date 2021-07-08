The Year's One & Only New Moon In Cancer Begs Us To Feel Our Feelings
Feelings spill out in every direction this Friday, July 9, as the year's only new moon in Cancer activates empathy. Some feelings may be as intense as a rapidly rushing river; others will drip out when we least expect it. Either way, resistance is futile under these moonbeams.
Sit down and process whatever is churning inside of you. As you name and claim your emotions, you'll regain a sense of personal power.
Home and family always fall under this nurturing annual new moon's spotlight. Take some time to bless your nest as la luna turns up on the homespun vibes. Need a little work/life balance? Put more focus on the personal near July 9 and you may find that career stress dissolves as a matter of course.
Here are six ways to make the most of the sensitive Crab's emotive nature and to build security at the 2021 Cancer new moon:
1. Reconnect to your roost.
With restrictions lifting in many areas, you may be getting back in touch with relatives, even seeing one another in person for the first time in a year. Is it time to organize a formal gathering? Tap the Cancer new moon to get that mission in motion. Under this emo, watery influence, opt for a vibe that's cozy and intimate.
A laid-back backyard barbecue is preferable to a giant shindig at a fancy restaurant—even if that backyard is attached to a giant Airbnb that you rent for the whole fam. Don't feel obligated to include every difficult person who shares your DNA. If your family comes with a giant "trigger alert," gather in a smaller group or set up one-on-ones.
Waiting for the right moment to go on that decorating spree?
Skip back a few generations and learn more about your ancestral heritage. You might even select a cultural object or artifact that reflects your roots to display in your home.
Plus, after sheltering in place with the same artwork, you might be "so over" the vintage lithograph you curated from a flea market or the block-print duvet that made your boho-chic dreams come alive. Switch it up! You don't have to donate anything that you know you'll treasure again one day. Just move it out of your sightline for a while.
Or rearrange to energize the most abundant corners of your home, using the feng shui and astrology principles we illuminate in our Home Reset course!
2. Rework your security plan.
Financial security is a big deal to the zodiac's Crab, whose energy never feels settled without a rainy-day fund and a retirement plan. With global economics continuing to fluctuate, the 2021 Cancer new moon could spur creative ideas for pooling funds with family or sharing resources.
For the more seasoned saver, schedule a meeting with a financial planner to explore new options for growing your wealth. Since Cancer governs the home, this new moon may expedite the sale or purchase of property.
3. Revitalize with H2O.
Cancer is a water sign, and the 2021 Cancer new moon reminds us of the soothing and regenerative power of water. Take a ritual bath to cleanse your energy under these moonbeams. Pour in the Epsom salt, which is high in energizing, detoxifying magnesium (which most people are deficient in nowadays). Bring a crystal or two to the tub to "charge" your bath with healing energy. We suggest moonstone, which embodies the feminine vibration and is said to enhance intuitive powers.
Toss in a generous sprinkling of rose petals and a drop of pure essential rose oil. This gorgeous flower is known to have a soothing effect on the mind and can ease depression. Given the moodiness often associated with Cancer, a little boost goes a long way.
4. Feel all the feels.
As the ruler of the heart, Cancer is all about trusting and respecting our feelings. Unfortunately, we still live in a culture that dismisses emotional people as "weak." Flip that script! At the 2021 Cancer new moon, think less about practical matters and instead tune into that inner voice. Can't find it?
Put your hands on your belly—the area ruled by Cancer—close your eyes, and breathe. Within a few minutes, your emotional truth will have its say. Grab a pen and free-write whatever comes up to help process any unsorted feelings.
Is a particular person triggering you? Instead of lashing out, look within. During this moody moon, familiarity can breed contempt—especially if we don't give ourselves enough personal space in between all the heartfelt huddles. Maybe there's something you need to get off your chest (another Cancer-ruled area)...just do it without blaming or shaming.
5. Honor thy mother figure.
Cancer rules motherhood and motherly figures, and this new moon is a powerful day to connect with your mama or another matriarchal person (or your children). On this family-focused day, you might also want to explore your ancestral lineage.
6. Have a cleansing cry or a good emotional release.
When all else fails, let those tears flow. There's nothing more cleansing—or Cancerian—than the soothing power of an emotional release. It turns out that tears may also have surprising medical benefits, helping to decrease the stress hormone cortisol. Who knew? In the meantime, enjoy the emotional vibes of the 2021 Cancer new moon—and pass the tissues!