Like a strong tailwind, this new moon accelerates plans. Since Capricorn is the sign of structure, this could be the beginning of a powerful planning phase, one that could bear fruit by the corresponding full moon on June 24, 2021. Add heavy doses of creativity and innovation to the game plan! During this new moon, artistic Venus will trine genius Uranus, calling for out-of-the-box solutions that could change the world.

One caveat: While you're speculating on all those "wouldn't it be crazy if..." ideas, remember that they still DO have to abide by the laws of physics and our material universe. A challenging dust-up will take place during this new moon as brash Mars in pragmatic Taurus crashes into a challenging square (90-degree angle) with stern Saturn in iconoclastic Aquarius. You don't have to be the buzzkill in the room, telling people that their dreamy new moon wishes will never work. But do plan to run every genius idea through a set of serious tests before passing go!

Here are six suggestions for tapping into the driven energy of the 2021 Capricorn new moon: