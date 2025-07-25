Skip to Content
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Going To Feel The New Moon In Leo The Most

July 25, 2025
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
new moon mountains and sky
Image by SASHA EVORY / Stocksy
July 25, 2025

As Leo season gets underway, we have a new moon in Leo calling in major self-love, not to mention confidence, pride, and a chance to take bold steps into the unknown.

This new moon will be exact on July 24, at 3:11 p.m. EDT, and while we're all sure to feel its effects, these three signs will be impacted by the Leo new moon the most.

P.S. This applies to sun and rising signs.

Leo

With the new moon in your sign, Leo, this is your big moment! Not only is it your birthday season, but this new moon marks the real start of your new chapter. Your manifestation abilities are being cosmically supported right now, especially with the upcoming Lion's Gate portal on August 8.

And with the moon landing in your first house of self and identity, you might be feeling ready to step into the new and improved version of yourself, so lean into it!

Whatever seeds you plant now will carry over the next six months—and likely even beyond that. That said, this is a time for you to call in exactly what you're seeking, because you can make major strides right now.

Taurus

How are things on the home front, Taurus? With the new moon landing in your fourth house of home and family, your home life could potentially use a little extra love right now.

With Leo being one of the more dramatic signs—not to mention Mercury retrograde at play—it's possible miscommunications at home have been stirring. And considering Leo is a fellow fixed sign, this moon is squaring up to your natal sun, causing extra tension.

The good news is, you have an opportunity to patch things up at home right now. Leo's influence could remind you of what you deserve, so do what you can to make your home life (and the relationships within) supportive of that.

Scorpio

Are you ready to make some career moves, Scorpio? With this new moon landing in your 10th house of public image and career, this is an excellent time to set some intentions around moving your public image or career forward.

Whether that's a promotion, pivoting careers altogether, or reaching new audiences, it's all on the table right now. Just remember, we are still in Mercury retrograde, so be wary of miscommunications, looking before you leap, or even signing any contracts. Plus, this moon forms a tense square to your sun sign, which could complicate things even further.

Ultimately, though, if you're getting extra recognition at work right now, know you've absolutely earned it and this is your time to accept that recognition.

The takeaway

With loud and proud Leo at the reigns, we're all sure to feel the confidence boost this moon has to offer. But in terms of which zodiac signs will be most impacted by the new moon, Leo, Taurus, and Scorpio should prepare for noticeable changes and new beginnings.

