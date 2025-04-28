In fact, Heisz led a study that demonstrated the effects of exercise breaks during university lectures1 : "We had the students do five minutes of exercise—jumping jacks, high knees, butt kicks—and we compared that to a break where they were just on their phones looking at social media, versus no break. The students who took the exercise break were able to stay focused on the lecture. They had less mind-wandering, and they were better able to remember that material later when they were tested."