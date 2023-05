“What makes me feel beautiful? It's so tricky. I'm going to start by saying that the past few years have been a little on the rough side for me when it comes to loving myself. I went through IVF, and it hasn't been the most positive journey.

“I was just so focused on that and forgot about myself, and I didn't even feel like I was beautiful anymore. I went back home, made peace with that side of the journey, then came back and decided that I would love myself. And I think that I feel the most beautiful when I decide to really care for and love myself.

“I'm very lucky that I have the best partner on this journey, but [for anyone struggling with fertility], just be kind to yourself and really give yourself T.L.C. There are so many ways of being a mother, but there's only one you, so I would say to really take care of yourself.

“When we were doing [hormone] shots, we were having a dance party as we were doing them. Music is therapy for me. Um, you know, I was taking walks in the park, reading positive things. Be accepting of your journey, but music definitely helped me a lot.”