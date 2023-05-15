So it makes perfect sense that for Nelly Moudime, beauty and food memories go hand-in-hand. “Food is the language of love,” the head maître d' at The Polo Bar and former model tells me over the phone.

It’s the people she loves most who have fueled her relationship with the restaurant world: She recounts going to the market with her grandmother, taking in all the smells and textures, and watching her cook various dishes at home. In the same breath, Moudime reveals how her grandmother would frequently massage natural oils into her skin. “It was just so full of love,” she notes.

Love, you’ll see, is a consistent thread in Moudime’s beauty journey. She’s always down for a fun experiment—from thick, bold eyeliner to DIY avocado masks—but her core value remains the same throughout the decades. Here’s how she infuses it into every step.