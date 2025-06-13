Nauseous After A Workout? The Science Behind Why & What To Do

To replenish electrolytes, many people opt for a premade electrolyte drink (find some of the healthiest options here). But even adding a pinch of salt to your water can help if it's all you have. Coconut water is often touted as "nature's electrolyte drink" due to its high potassium and magnesium content, but it lacks sufficient sodium on its own, so you may want to add a pinch of salt if you opt for this approach.