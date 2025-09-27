Analysis of fungal profiles of different groups showed that Ascomycota was the major fungal phyla, representing approximately 95% abundance in all groups. But what about the mycobiome component of these microbiome groups? In our analysis, not surprisingly, Candida species were the key players. The presence of Candida did not appear to be associated more strongly with any of the three groups—some of the microbiomes in each of the groups had high levels of Candida, and some did not.