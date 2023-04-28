According to a statement published by the CDC1 , about one in three antibiotic prescriptions is unnecessary. Most of those are for respiratory conditions like the common cold, bronchitis, and sinus and ear infections. This leads to an estimated 47 million1 excess prescriptions a year.

As such Heather Moday, M.D., integrative immunologist and author of the Immunotype Breakthrough, says the first thing to think about with antibiotics is: Do you actually need them?

“First, you want to know if you truly have a bacterial infection, which is unlikely for a respiratory infection—including sinus infections, ear infections, and bronchitis, which are generally viral,” she says.

According to Moday, common illnesses that do require antibiotics are strep throat (with a positive throat culture) and pneumonia (diagnosed with an X-Ray) as well as skin infections and wounds.

A lot of factors go into deciding whether antibiotics are the right choice. "You want to consider your own immune health—are you immune-compromised, for example? In that case, you are more likely to be proactive and take antibiotics just in case,” says Moday.