Advertisement
Which Zodiac Signs Are The Most Unique? These 3 Are Impossible To Miss
The 12 signs of the zodiac each represent different qualities, archetypes, strengths, and weaknesses. One could argue they're all "unique" in their own way, but when it comes to being different—in an independent or quirky way—some signs are definitely more unique than others.
Of course, someone's sign isn't a guarantee they'll be the most unique person you've ever met, but the following three signs have a reputation for standing out in a crowd.
And P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following as their sun and/or rising sign.
Aquarius
It's pretty easy to spot the Aquarians of the bunch, so it's no wonder they secured the number one spot on our list. Being unique is kind of their thing, ruled by Uranus, the planet of innovation, sudden change, and rebellion.
And rebellious these folks are, indeed. They pride themselves on being independent, different, and avant-garde, whether it's the color of their hair or the values and ideas they have about humanity.
They're always ahead of their time, and they aren't afraid to show it.
Sagittarius
The second most unique sign of the zodiac is none other than Sagittarius. The bold and philosophical archers of the zodiac are free-spirited, independent, and adventurous, so they're full of knowledge, wisdom, and stories for days.
From all the books they've read to the experiences they've had, Sag folks are definitely unique. After all, travel changes a person, right? With their open minds and joie de vivre, it's hard to find anyone quite like them.
Pisces
Finally, the third most unique zodiac sign is ethereal Pisces. These sensitive water signs are intuitive, creative, and spiritual, with deeply artistic impulses and practically psychic abilities.
They tend to live in their own fantasy world, often extremely idealistic and even a bit naive. As such, they can seem like they have their head-in-the-clouds, or that they're too sensitive. But hey, you can't say they aren't unique!
The takeaway
Again, every zodiac sign is unique in their own ways, but in terms of being the black sheep of the crowd who revel in their independence, you can always look to Aquarius, Sag, and Pisces.