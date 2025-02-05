Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Most Unique? These 3 Are Impossible To Miss

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
February 05, 2025
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Sergey Filimonov / Stocksy
February 05, 2025

The 12 signs of the zodiac each represent different qualities, archetypes, strengths, and weaknesses. One could argue they're all "unique" in their own way, but when it comes to being different—in an independent or quirky way—some signs are definitely more unique than others.

Of course, someone's sign isn't a guarantee they'll be the most unique person you've ever met, but the following three signs have a reputation for standing out in a crowd.

And P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following as their sun and/or rising sign.

1.

Aquarius

It's pretty easy to spot the Aquarians of the bunch, so it's no wonder they secured the number one spot on our list. Being unique is kind of their thing, ruled by Uranus, the planet of innovation, sudden change, and rebellion.

And rebellious these folks are, indeed. They pride themselves on being independent, different, and avant-garde, whether it's the color of their hair or the values and ideas they have about humanity.

They're always ahead of their time, and they aren't afraid to show it.

2.

Sagittarius

The second most unique sign of the zodiac is none other than Sagittarius. The bold and philosophical archers of the zodiac are free-spirited, independent, and adventurous, so they're full of knowledge, wisdom, and stories for days.

From all the books they've read to the experiences they've had, Sag folks are definitely unique. After all, travel changes a person, right? With their open minds and joie de vivre, it's hard to find anyone quite like them.

3.

Pisces

Finally, the third most unique zodiac sign is ethereal Pisces. These sensitive water signs are intuitive, creative, and spiritual, with deeply artistic impulses and practically psychic abilities.

They tend to live in their own fantasy world, often extremely idealistic and even a bit naive. As such, they can seem like they have their head-in-the-clouds, or that they're too sensitive. But hey, you can't say they aren't unique!

The takeaway

Again, every zodiac sign is unique in their own ways, but in terms of being the black sheep of the crowd who revel in their independence, you can always look to Aquarius, Sag, and Pisces.

More On This Topic

What's Your Dream Job? 5 Exercises To Find A Job That's Right For You
Personal Growth

What's Your Dream Job? 5 Exercises To Find A Job That's Right For You

Amelia Kruse

This Zodiac Sign Can Be Hard To Please—Are You Compatible With Them?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Can Be Hard To Please—Are You Compatible With Them?

Sarah Regan

Why You Should Be Learning To Single-Task (+ 4 Easy Ways To Refocus)
Personal Growth

Why You Should Be Learning To Single-Task (+ 4 Easy Ways To Refocus)

Anne Marie O’Connor

Yoga & Meditation May Offer Relief From Chronic Pain, Study Says
Meditation

Yoga & Meditation May Offer Relief From Chronic Pain, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan

This Mind-Bending Tactic Helped Me Deal With Negative Emotions
Personal Growth

This Mind-Bending Tactic Helped Me Deal With Negative Emotions

Poppy Jamie

I'm A Relationship Astrology Expert & These 2 Signs Have A Hard Time Dating
Spirituality

I'm A Relationship Astrology Expert & These 2 Signs Have A Hard Time Dating

Desiree Roby Antila

What's Your Dream Job? 5 Exercises To Find A Job That's Right For You
Personal Growth

What's Your Dream Job? 5 Exercises To Find A Job That's Right For You

Amelia Kruse

This Zodiac Sign Can Be Hard To Please—Are You Compatible With Them?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Can Be Hard To Please—Are You Compatible With Them?

Sarah Regan

Why You Should Be Learning To Single-Task (+ 4 Easy Ways To Refocus)
Personal Growth

Why You Should Be Learning To Single-Task (+ 4 Easy Ways To Refocus)

Anne Marie O’Connor

Yoga & Meditation May Offer Relief From Chronic Pain, Study Says
Meditation

Yoga & Meditation May Offer Relief From Chronic Pain, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan

This Mind-Bending Tactic Helped Me Deal With Negative Emotions
Personal Growth

This Mind-Bending Tactic Helped Me Deal With Negative Emotions

Poppy Jamie

I'm A Relationship Astrology Expert & These 2 Signs Have A Hard Time Dating
Spirituality

I'm A Relationship Astrology Expert & These 2 Signs Have A Hard Time Dating

Desiree Roby Antila

What's Your Dream Job? 5 Exercises To Find A Job That's Right For You
Personal Growth

What's Your Dream Job? 5 Exercises To Find A Job That's Right For You

Amelia Kruse

This Zodiac Sign Can Be Hard To Please—Are You Compatible With Them?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Can Be Hard To Please—Are You Compatible With Them?

Sarah Regan

Why You Should Be Learning To Single-Task (+ 4 Easy Ways To Refocus)
Personal Growth

Why You Should Be Learning To Single-Task (+ 4 Easy Ways To Refocus)

Anne Marie O’Connor

Yoga & Meditation May Offer Relief From Chronic Pain, Study Says
Meditation

Yoga & Meditation May Offer Relief From Chronic Pain, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan

This Mind-Bending Tactic Helped Me Deal With Negative Emotions
Personal Growth

This Mind-Bending Tactic Helped Me Deal With Negative Emotions

Poppy Jamie

I'm A Relationship Astrology Expert & These 2 Signs Have A Hard Time Dating
Spirituality

I'm A Relationship Astrology Expert & These 2 Signs Have A Hard Time Dating

Desiree Roby Antila

What's Your Dream Job? 5 Exercises To Find A Job That's Right For You
Personal Growth

What's Your Dream Job? 5 Exercises To Find A Job That's Right For You

Amelia Kruse

This Zodiac Sign Can Be Hard To Please—Are You Compatible With Them?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Can Be Hard To Please—Are You Compatible With Them?

Sarah Regan

Why You Should Be Learning To Single-Task (+ 4 Easy Ways To Refocus)
Personal Growth

Why You Should Be Learning To Single-Task (+ 4 Easy Ways To Refocus)

Anne Marie O’Connor

Yoga & Meditation May Offer Relief From Chronic Pain, Study Says
Meditation

Yoga & Meditation May Offer Relief From Chronic Pain, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan

This Mind-Bending Tactic Helped Me Deal With Negative Emotions
Personal Growth

This Mind-Bending Tactic Helped Me Deal With Negative Emotions

Poppy Jamie

I'm A Relationship Astrology Expert & These 2 Signs Have A Hard Time Dating
Spirituality

I'm A Relationship Astrology Expert & These 2 Signs Have A Hard Time Dating

Desiree Roby Antila

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.