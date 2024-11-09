Advertisement
Need A Trustworthy Friend? Look For These 3 Zodiac Signs
All 12 zodiac signs have their strengths and weaknesses—including how well they can keep a secret. While some signs are quick to blab or spread gossip, others prefer to keep things in confidence and are way more likely be trustworthy.
Curious which signs are the most trustworthy of all? Here are the top three.
P.S. This would apply to anyone who has any of these three signs as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign.
Taurus
Up first we have Taurus, the solid and steady bull of the zodiac. When it comes to these grounded and earthy folks, what you see is what you get. Unlike some of the other signs, Taurses do not like drama, and they're rarely fake or phony. In other words, if they tell you your secret is safe with them, they mean it.
As lovers of beauty and pleasure, the unnecessary drama caused by telling others secrets or gossiping is simply beneath them. They would much rather protect your privacy (and their relationship with you) by keeping their mouth shut.
Cancer
The second most trustworthy sign of the zodiac is Cancer. These sensitive and nurturing people are sometimes even referred to as the "Mothers" of the zodiac, with Cancer embodying strong maternal energy. And like a mama bear who would do anything to protect her cubs, Cancers will protect the trust and privacy of those they care about most.
They're also more than happy to lend a listening ear when you need it, offering emotional support and a shoulder to cry on. So if you need a friend to cry and vent to, call up your favorite Cancer.
Virgo
Last but not least, we have Virgo as the third most trustworthy zodiac sign. Like Taurus, Virgo is a stable and steady earth sign, and they're also practical and committed to selfless service. Put it all together and you have a great friend to confide in who will not only protect your privacy, but also give you honest advice.
Virgos are definitely advice-givers, so they might sprinkle in some "you should's..." when you talk to them, but if don't mind that, you can trust that your secrets are safe with them. (And honestly, their advice is probably right.)
The takeaway
Of course, someone's zodiac sign isn't a sure guarantee that they're going to be trustworthy—and we're not saying the other signs don't have the capacity to be trustworthy either. But in terms of the archetypal energy of all the signs, you can likely trust your secrets with Tauruses, Cancers, and Virgos.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
This Inner Wound Can Block Your Creativity — Here's How To Heal It
Tanya Carroll Richardson
This Inner Wound Can Block Your Creativity — Here's How To Heal It
Tanya Carroll Richardson
This Inner Wound Can Block Your Creativity — Here's How To Heal It
Tanya Carroll Richardson
This Inner Wound Can Block Your Creativity — Here's How To Heal It
Tanya Carroll Richardson