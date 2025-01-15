Skip to Content
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Stressed Out Of Them All

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
January 15, 2025
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Woman Laying in Bed with Racing Thoughts
Image by Alexey Kuzma / Stocksy
January 15, 2025

All 12 signs of the zodiac have their own unique traits, strengths, and weaknesses. Some are more easygoing and laid back, for instance, while others tend to be more stressed.

Of course, someone's sign is never a guarantee that they'll be stressed versus chill, but the following three signs do have a reputation for being a bit tense.

And P.S. This would apply to anyone who has any of the following as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign.

1.

Gemini

The most stressed out sign of the zodiac is none other than Gemini, and is anyone really surprised? Just watch the way they flit around a room, unable to sit still; That's but a mere outward manifestation of what's going on inside their heads at all times.

Gemini is not only an air sign (in other words, all over the place), but they're also ruled by Mercury, the fast-moving planet of communication and information. That said, Geminis can feel like they have a thousand tabs open in their brain at once, and often get themselves worked up just from being in their head.

2.

Virgo

The second most stressed out sign is Virgo, the other planet ruled by Mercury, along with Gemini. It would seem Mercury's influence on these two signs does, indeed, make them more prone to stress. But can you blame them? They say ignorance is bliss, and Virgo is definitely not ignorant.

Mercury's mental prowess blesses Virgo with a brilliant, analytical, and discerning mind. This can be a strength, but it also lends itself to perfectionism and constantly striving for betterment. Virgos stress themselves (and others) out by raising the bar impossibly high to achieve some fantastical ideal.

3.

Aries

And finally, we have Aries coming in as the third most stressed out sign. As the first sign of the astrological year, Aries' temperament can be likened to a young child; energetic and adventurous, but also reckless and impatient. And if you've ever been around an impatient Aries, you know their temper can flare without much warning.

Where Gemini is stressed out mentally and Virgo is stressed out by perfectionism, Aries gets stressed out when things don't move at the speed they're hoping for. At that point, prepare for a temper tantrum to ensue.

The takeaway

It's worth noting that every sign has the capacity to get stressed—and every sign also has the capacity to cope with stressors. Nevertheless, in terms of which zodiac signs are most likely to feel tense on the regular, stress is no stranger to Gemini, Virgo, and Aries.

More On This Topic

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Year's First Full Moon
Spirituality

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For The Year's First Full Moon

Sarah Regan

This Week's Full Moon Will Be Especially Intense For These 3 Signs
Spirituality

This Week's Full Moon Will Be Especially Intense For These 3 Signs

Sarah Regan

Here's Your Love Forecast For The Month, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Spirituality

Here's Your Love Forecast For The Month, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Babs Cheung

8 Things To Remember Next Time You're Going Through A Hard Time
Spirituality

8 Things To Remember Next Time You're Going Through A Hard Time

Tanya Carroll Richardson

This Zodiac Sign Is Known To Be Incredibly Powerful — Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Known To Be Incredibly Powerful — Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Surprising Trick Can Help You Get “Unstuck” In Your Life
Personal Growth

This Surprising Trick Can Help You Get “Unstuck” In Your Life

Shannon Kaiser

more Mindfulness
