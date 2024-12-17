Advertisement
Which Zodiac Signs Are The Most Positive? These 3 Are Like Rays Of Sunshine
Have you ever met a person who lit up the room with a positive attitude, shining aura, and overall great energy? Their zodiac sign might have had something to do with it.
Of course, a person's sign isn't a guarantee that they'll have positive energy (or bad energy, for that matter), but certain signs do come by optimism and light-heartedness a bit more naturally than others. Here are the top three.
And P.S. This would apply to anyone who has any of the following signs as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign.
Sagittarius
The number one sign when it comes to being positive is none other than Sagittarius. The optimistic archer of the zodiac is ruled by Jupiter after all—the planet of luck, growth, and expansion—and these folks are pretty much always down to have a good time.
Sure, they might be a little brash in conversation, but Sags tend to be so funny and cheerful that you won't even be offended. You know they're just playing around, and it's hard not to have their infectious happy-go-lucky spirit rub off on you.
Pisces
Speaking of Jupiter, did you know Pisces and Sag shared their planetary in ancient astrology? Nowadays, Pisces is considered to be ruled by Neptune, the planet of empathy and spirituality. With Neptune's dreamy energy and Jupiter's optimistic influence, Pisces is another sign with endless reserves of positivity.
So much so, in fact, that Pisces can even be a bit delusional, living in their own little world of sunshine and daisies. That naivety can get them in trouble from time to time, but for the most part, these folks are compassionate, joyful, and easy to be around.
Libra
The third most positive sign in the zodiac is darling Libra. With their prioritization of peace and harmony, plus their ability to relate to all kinds of people, Libras make friends wherever they go. They're also natural diplomats, so keep them around if you need someone to cut the tension or mediate an argument.
Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, Libras have a keen sense of how to ensure everyone is having a good time. They tend to be easy-going and cheerful, making them positive to be around.
The takeaway
It's worth noting again that someone isn't bound to be a positive person just because they're a Sag, Pisces, or Libra. But in terms of the quintessential qualities of these three zodiac signs, "looking on the bright side" tends to be their default setting.
