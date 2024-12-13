Skip to Content
Spirituality

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Most Negative? These 3 Tend To Be Pessimistic

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
December 13, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
woman looking somber outside of a window on the floor in home
Image by Kinga Cichewicz / Unsplash
December 13, 2024

The 12 signs of the zodiac are all unique, with some of them being eternal optimists, while others are more pessimistic.

Of course, someone's full personality is better understood by looking at their whole birth chart—and we're not saying the following three signs are bound to be pessimists—just that they're most likely to be.

If you do know a thing or two about birth charts, this would apply to anyone who has any of the following as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign.

1.

Scorpio

The most negative sign of them all tends to be Scorpio. Again, we're not saying that all Scorpios are going to be Negative Nancy's, but if there's one sign that can really bring the vibe down, it's these folks.

They're intense and passionate, so when they're hurt or upset and that energy is wielded negatively, let's just say you don't want to be the one its directed at. At their best, Scorpios are loyal and deeply intuitive, but at their worst, they can be jealous, obsessive, and extremely vengeful.

2.

Cancer

The second most negative zodiac sign is none other than Cancer. If you're surprised to see these sweet folks here, you must have never witnessed Cancer's telltale mood swings. These folks are ruled by the moon, after all, which changes roughly every 2.5 days— making Cancerians being very susceptible to the moon's placement.

And considering they're extremely emotionally intuitive, these people know how to hit you where it hurts. They can be easily triggered and moody, and when they're in that state, they know just what to say you bring you into their own misery.

3.

Virgo

Finally, we have Virgo as the third most negative sign. Try as they might to be perfectly practical and optimized, Virgo fails to understand that their relentless nit-picking and criticism can make them exhausting to be around. Ok, that sounds harsh—and of course, more mature Virgos aren't always like this—but it's kind of what Virgo is known for.

They're detail-oriented to the extreme, and when things don't measure up to their impossibly high standards, they are not afraid to voice their distaste. Definitely a buzzkill.

The takeaway

No matter their sign, if a person has matured they will likely outgrow some of their less savory qualities—such as pessimism, criticizing, and general cynicism. Nevertheless, in terms of which signs are likely to work through these issues, it's often the Scorpios, Cancers, and Virgos of the bunch.

