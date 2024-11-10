Advertisement
Which Zodiac Signs Are The Most Independent? These 3 Take The Lead
All 12 zodiac signs are unique, and that includes how they approach relationships. Some signs, for instance, are more relationship-oriented and even codependent. And others, meanwhile, are more independent spirits.
Of course, we're not saying the following signs are bound to be independent—or that the other signs won't be—just that they're the most likely to operate by their own set of rules.
And P.S. this would apply to anyone who has one of these signs as their sun, moon, or rising sign.
Sagittarius
Up first as the most independent zodiac sign is none other than Sagittarius, the bold and adventurous archer of the zodiac. These free-spirited folks are known for being spontaneous—as well as commitment-phobes—and that means they definitely have an independent streak.
It's not that their anti-social; Sagittariuses actually love to powwow with friends and enjoy a good party as much as the next person. But when adventure is calling, these folks don't think twice about dropping everything (and everyone) in order to go where the wind blows them.
Aquarius
The second most independent sign is innovative and quirky Aquarius. For these avant-garde folks, being independent isn't just a personality trait, it's a lifestyle. With their cool, aloof demeanor and high-minded brains, they prefer to keep relationships at an arms-length and focus on their visionary ideas.
Like Sagittarius, Aquarius isn't anti-social by any means, and in fact love to socialize within their networks. However, when it comes to being independent versus not, they definitely lean towards the prior, with their independent nature being a core part of who they are and how they see themselves.
Aries
And finally, we have Aries as the third most independent zodiac sign. Known for their headstrong attitudes and sometimes impulsive behavior, Aries is independent in the sense that they act on their own terms. It's "my way or the highway" for the rams of the zodiac, and if you don't like it? Well, the really don't care.
Consider their opposite sign, Libra, which is the most relationship-oriented sign of them all. That puts Aries on the other sign of the coin, as a hot-headed fire sign who does what it wants, when it wants.
The takeaway
Again, we're not saying that Sag, Aquarius, and Aries are bound to be independent, or that the other signs won't be. But when thinking about the quintessential qualities of the zodiac signs, independence comes by these three naturally.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
This Inner Wound Can Block Your Creativity — Here's How To Heal It
Tanya Carroll Richardson
This Inner Wound Can Block Your Creativity — Here's How To Heal It
Tanya Carroll Richardson
This Inner Wound Can Block Your Creativity — Here's How To Heal It
Tanya Carroll Richardson
This Inner Wound Can Block Your Creativity — Here's How To Heal It
Tanya Carroll Richardson