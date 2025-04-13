Advertisement
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Indecisive Of Them All
The 12 signs of the zodiac all have their own quintessential qualities, and their level of indecisiveness is one of them. Some signs, for example, know exactly what they want and will go after it with no hesitation. Other signs, meanwhile, can struggle with even the most trivial decisions.
Of course, someone's zodiac sign isn't a guarantee they'll be indecisive, but the following three signs are known for weighing all their options—sometimes to no end.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign.
Libra
The most indecisive zodiac sign of them all is none other than harmonious and charming Libra. These folks are known as the diplomats of the zodiac, and indeed, their ability to see all sides of a situation make them excellent mediators.
But as you might imagine, understanding every angle of an issue can make it that much more difficult to make a decision. Just look at Libra's symbol, the scales; Libra is constantly trying to find the balance, even if that balance isn't attainable or possible.
So, rather than make a choice, they become paralyzed by indecision and questioning what the "right" choice is, instead of just listening to their gut.
Gemini
The second most indecisive zodiac sign is Gemini, but for different reasons than Libra. They are both air signs, so they both take an intellectual interest in decision making—but for Gemini, curiosity is at the root of their indecision.
Where Libra is always weighing what's "right versus wrong," or what would deliver the most justice, Gemini just wants to explore everything they can. This can lead them to struggling to commit to one thing, because they don't want to sever other options.
Of course, not making a definite decision is still a decision, so Gemini's indecisiveness is on display when they try to do everything instead of narrowing their focus down.
Pisces
Last but not least, we have Pisces as the third most indecisive sign of the zodiac. Pisces is a water sign, unlike Libra and Gemini, which gives them a more emotional bent to their indecision.
Ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams and illusion, Pisces can get so caught up in their own fantasies that they don't recognize how they truly feel. They're also known to be one of the more impressionable, naive signs, so other people can sway their opinions all too easily.
Not only that, but Neptune also deals with escapism, and Pisces can definitely be seen avoiding reality by not making important decisions when they need to.
The takeaway
Again, someone's sign can never guarantee they'll be indecisive, and all the zodiac signs have the capacity to be indecisive from time to time. Nevertheless, in terms of which ones really struggle with making a choice, you can look to Libra, Gemini, and Pisces.