These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Be Impatient—So Don't Keep 'Em Waiting
The 12 signs of the zodiac are all unique, and that includes their patience levels. Some signs have no problem calmly waiting, for instance, while others would immediately get irritable.
Of course, someone's sign doesn't guarantee they'll be impatient, but the following three signs have a reputation for struggling with keeping their cool.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun, moon, and/or rising sign.
Aries
The most impatient sign of them all undoubtedly is...drumroll please...Aries. Ruled by Mars, the planet of action and energy, Aries pretty much epitomizes those very qualities. They're lively, hard to pin down, and yes, that makes them impatient.
Aries folks are the kind of people to get frustrated and even a bit snarky when things aren't moving fast enough–whether that's food at a restaurant or traffic on the way to work.
They come by their hot-headedness naturally, so it doesn't take all that much to set them off. Delays and other oppositions are among the many things that evoke annoyance in them.
Gemini
The second most impatient sign is quick and curious Gemini. Unlike Aries, Gemini isn't as quick to temper, but they are quick to bore. They'll just move on to the next thing without thinking twice about it.
If Aries is the one who complains when a line is too long, for example, Gemini is the one who simply exits the line and goes somewhere else. They hate wasting their time because for a Gemini, time feels like the most valuable resource to soak up everything they can.
These folks are insatiable, often jumping to the next thing without ever stopping to smell the roses. They may not be impatient in an angry sense, but they can miss out on things if they don't slow down once a while.
Leo
Finally, we have Leo as the third most impatient zodiac sign. And can you really blame them? They're like regal lions of the zodiac, demanding admiration and respect wherever they go.
Being kept waiting is definitely a huge pet peeve for them, simply because they think they deserve better. That ego is strong, so their impatience can be even stronger—especially if they're already feeling disrespected.
A Leo is too proud to publicly lose their cool, but you'll know they're getting frustrated when their charming smile looks a bit more forced, or they start asking about other options.
The takeaway
While all the zodiac signs have the capacity to get impatient under the right circumstances, some hit the "impatient threshold" quicker than others. For Aries, Gemini, and Leo, try as they might to be patient, they just can't help getting restless.