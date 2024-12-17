Advertisement
These 3 Signs Are Definitely The Most Accident-Prone Of The Zodiac
The 12 signs of the zodiac all have their strengths and weaknesses, and that includes on the graceful to clumsy spectrum. Some signs simply tend to be more accident-prone than others, whether that's tripping over their own two feet, bumping into people and things, or worse.
Of course, we're not saying the following three signs are guaranteed to be accident-prone—just that they're the most likely to be, based on their astrological makeup.
Note: This would apply to anyone with any of the following as their sun and/or rising sign.
Aries
Aries are a funny bunch because some of them are star athletes—but that doesn't mean they're not accident-prone. Thanks to their ruling planet, Mars, Aries folks tend to be a bit reckless and impulsive. They also have a ton of energy, so workout-related injuries aren't uncommon.
Your typical Aries friend is probably always nursing some sort of bump or bruise because they tend to operate without thinking. It's all go-go-go for these fiery folks, and that can certainly lead to accidents.
Sagittarius
If you've ever met a Sagittarius, you can imagine how they ended up on this list. They're the life of the party and aren't afraid to show it, but sometimes that turns into crazy stunts and less-than-cautious decisions. Sag folks just want to explore and expand, even if that means stepping into a disaster.
Of course, with their optimistic attitudes, nothing can slow them down. They'll be back up before you can say "Jupiter" and promptly proceed to get themselves in another predicament, of course.
Gemini
And finally, the third most accident-prone zodiac sign is Gemini. These fast-moving folks don't know when to slow down, not to mention they're easily the most curious sign in the zodiac. And we all know what curiosity did to the cat...
For Gemini, similar to Sagittarius, they just want to explore. They're also known to be a bit frenetic and scatter-brained, so when you put it all together, it translates to people who can definitely be accident-prone.
The takeaway
Again, we're not saying Aries, Sag, and Gemini are bound to be accident prone. We're also not saying the other zodiac signs won't be! But in terms of the archetypal qualities of those three signs, don't be surprised if they have a clumsy streak.
