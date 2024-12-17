Skip to Content
Spirituality

These 3 Signs Are Definitely The Most Accident-Prone Of The Zodiac

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
December 17, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Sadie Culberson / Stocksy
December 17, 2024

The 12 signs of the zodiac all have their strengths and weaknesses, and that includes on the graceful to clumsy spectrum. Some signs simply tend to be more accident-prone than others, whether that's tripping over their own two feet, bumping into people and things, or worse.

Of course, we're not saying the following three signs are guaranteed to be accident-prone—just that they're the most likely to be, based on their astrological makeup.

Note: This would apply to anyone with any of the following as their sun and/or rising sign.

1.

Aries

Aries are a funny bunch because some of them are star athletes—but that doesn't mean they're not accident-prone. Thanks to their ruling planet, Mars, Aries folks tend to be a bit reckless and impulsive. They also have a ton of energy, so workout-related injuries aren't uncommon.

Your typical Aries friend is probably always nursing some sort of bump or bruise because they tend to operate without thinking. It's all go-go-go for these fiery folks, and that can certainly lead to accidents.

2.

Sagittarius

If you've ever met a Sagittarius, you can imagine how they ended up on this list. They're the life of the party and aren't afraid to show it, but sometimes that turns into crazy stunts and less-than-cautious decisions. Sag folks just want to explore and expand, even if that means stepping into a disaster.

Of course, with their optimistic attitudes, nothing can slow them down. They'll be back up before you can say "Jupiter" and promptly proceed to get themselves in another predicament, of course.

3.

Gemini

And finally, the third most accident-prone zodiac sign is Gemini. These fast-moving folks don't know when to slow down, not to mention they're easily the most curious sign in the zodiac. And we all know what curiosity did to the cat...

For Gemini, similar to Sagittarius, they just want to explore. They're also known to be a bit frenetic and scatter-brained, so when you put it all together, it translates to people who can definitely be accident-prone.

The takeaway

Again, we're not saying Aries, Sag, and Gemini are bound to be accident prone. We're also not saying the other zodiac signs won't be! But in terms of the archetypal qualities of those three signs, don't be surprised if they have a clumsy streak.

These 3 Zodiac Signs Tend To Be The Most Pessimistic Of Them All
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Tend To Be The Most Pessimistic Of Them All

Sarah Regan

These Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Marry Their High School Sweetheart
Spirituality

These Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Marry Their High School Sweetheart

Sarah Regan

Capricorn Season Kicks Off With A Chance For Romance—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

Capricorn Season Kicks Off With A Chance For Romance—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know For The Last Full Moon Of The Year
Spirituality

Here's What Your Sign Needs To Know For The Last Full Moon Of The Year

Sarah Regan

Are You Ready For The Year's Last Full Moon? Here's What To Know
Spirituality

Are You Ready For The Year's Last Full Moon? Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan

How This Champion Swimmer Gets The Best Sleep Of Her Life
Personal Growth

How This Champion Swimmer Gets The Best Sleep Of Her Life

Alexandra Engler

