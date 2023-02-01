This new study, which was published in the journal Nature Communications, flips what many of us thought we knew on its head. Apparently, being a morning person might not have anything to do with your genes; instead, this research shows that three individual lifestyle factors are what actually affect your morning state of mind.

The researchers analyzed data from 833 adults over a period of two weeks. During the study period, the participants wore a sleep and activity-tracking watch and a device that continuously measured their blood sugar levels throughout the day. Every morning, the study participants ate the same breakfast, but the nutritional breakdown of their meals changed throughout the two weeks.

The participants were also asked to track their food intake and alertness on a scale of 0 to 100 on an app specifically designed for this study. The study included genetically unrelated adults but also twins in an effort to unpack whether genetic factors might be at play.