The 4 Neurotransmitters You Should Know About & How To Optimize Them
Why do you feel drained after scrolling your phone, but satisfied after a long walk or deep conversation? According to neuroscientist Tj Power, the answer lies in four key brain chemicals: dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins—or what he calls the DOSE chemicals.
As the bestselling author of The DOSE Effect and founder of The DOSE Lab, Power is on a mission to help people recalibrate their mental health by understanding how these neurotransmitters work—and more importantly, how our tech-obsessed lifestyles are throwing them off balance.
In our podcast conversation, he walked us through the science behind our brain chemistry and shared practical tools for reclaiming it.
Neurotransmitters 101
Each of the DOSE chemicals plays a distinct role in your mental health:
- Dopamine fuels motivation and drive—it’s what pushes us to complete tasks, chase goals, and get things done.
- Oxytocin helps us connect. It’s the bonding chemical, key to feeling safe, supported, and emotionally close to others.
- Serotonin acts as a mood stabilizer, helping us feel calm, balanced, and content in the flow of everyday life.
- Endorphins are natural stress relievers that buffer discomfort and boost feelings of pleasure, particularly during and after physical activity.
When these chemicals are out of balance—especially in a tech-addicted society—mental health can take a nosedive. Power’s framework helps people realign these neurochemicals through lifestyle habits that are as simple as they are effective.
The dopamine problem
Dopamine isn’t just about pleasure—it’s about effort and reward. Small, effortful actions like cleaning your house or cooking a meal slowly build dopamine reserves. These activities signal to the brain that something valuable has been earned, creating a lasting feeling of satisfaction.
But when we constantly reach for our phones, binge scroll on TikTok, or bounce between apps, our brains flood the reward system without building any dopamine “reserves.” The result? A temporary spike followed by a crash—leaving us feeling flat, unmotivated, and unable to do the hard things that actually support long-term health.
Power refers to this as a major modern dilemma: we’re exhausting our motivation molecule through overstimulation, making it harder to pursue habits that genuinely support well-being, like exercising, eating well, or staying on top of responsibilities.
How to rebuild dopamine the right way
One of the most effective ways to support dopamine, according to Power, is to enter a flow state—that deeply focused mode where you lose track of time because you’re so immersed in a task. This could be anything from writing, building, painting, or problem-solving—anything that requires sustained attention and personal challenge.
To encourage this, Power recommends carving out 45 to 60 minutes a day for focused work without distractions. Not only does this build dopamine naturally, but it also retrains your brain to find satisfaction in slow, meaningful effort—rather than instant digital hits.
The boredom barrier & digital discipline
Resisting the urge to check your phone during moments of boredom—like waiting in line or sitting alone in a coffee shop—is more than a willpower test. It’s a biological retraining. Power describes this process as pushing through the “boredom barrier”—the first 10–15 minutes of withdrawal from overstimulation where discomfort is high, but the payoff is greater calm and focus.
Over time, this mental discomfort decreases. The brain recalibrates, and tasks that once seemed dull start to feel engaging again. But it takes discipline—especially in the first hour of your day.
Power’s own morning routine includes meditation, movement, and sunlight—before looking at any screens. He emphasizes avoiding your phone first thing in the morning and instead earning your dopamine through action. This approach boosts clarity and sets a grounded tone for the rest of the day.
Oxytocin: The chemical of human connection
While dopamine often steals the spotlight, oxytocin is equally essential—and far more neglected in modern life. This “bonding” chemical thrives on human connection: physical touch, eye contact, deep conversation, and moments of presence.
The problem? We’re living in “dopamine land,” where quick hits of entertainment are prioritized over slow, meaningful interaction. Power notes that something as simple as cuddling with a partner or hugging a friend can dramatically boost oxytocin. Unfortunately, these moments are often replaced by scrolling.
COVID also left its mark, decreasing physical touch and social intimacy. As a result, many people feel isolated—even if they're technically not alone. The brain interprets the lack of oxytocin stimulation as a sign of social threat, driving up stress and anxiety.
How to rebalance your brain chemistry
If we want to feel more motivated, calm, connected, and resilient, we have to work with our biology—not against it. Power’s work offers a blueprint for exactly that.
Try this to support your DOSE chemicals:
- For dopamine: Seek flow state daily. Focus deeply on one task for 45–60 minutes without switching tabs or reaching for your phone.
- For oxytocin: Prioritize physical touch and face-to-face conversations. Hug more. Make eye contact. Put your phone down when you’re with someone.
- For serotonin: Spend time in nature, eat whole foods, and stick to regular sleep patterns.
- For endorphins: Move your body—exercise, laugh, or even take a cold shower.
The takeaway
Understanding your brain’s chemistry doesn’t require a Ph.D.—just curiosity and a willingness to shift your habits. Power’s approach reminds us that mental clarity, focus, and emotional balance are within reach.