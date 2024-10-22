While you can't literally detox your brain from dopamine, the dopamine detox does have some benefits. Most notably, limiting your use of and engagement in overstimulating activities can help you become more mindful, present, and productive. But it doesn't have to be all or nothing: A full detox from unhealthy stimuli (say, resisting the urge to go on social media for two weeks) is not the only path to success. Taking things slower and one day at a time can get you there, too—and it's much less daunting.