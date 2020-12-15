There is currently no cure for migraines, but there are treatment options. To help determine which treatment was more effective, the researchers compared the benefits of migraine education and MBSR.

For the study, participants were split into two groups. One group received migraine education, titled “classes to learn information that may help headaches without medications.” They were given instructions on headaches, pathophysiology, triggers, stress and treatment approaches. The other group received mindfulness meditation and yoga classes, as well as take-home audio meditations to listen to each day. Both groups attended their classes for two hours every week over the course of eight weeks.

At the end of the study, participants in both groups reported a similar reduction in migraines, but the MBSR group also experienced an increase in quality of life and a decrease in depressive symptoms. In other words, practicing stress reduction and mindfulness helped improve overall well-being, beyond just brain health.

The effects lasted up to 36 weeks, according to the researchers’ follow-up conversations with participants. While the results are promising, a larger, more definitive study is necessary to support the correlation.