Integrative Health

Menopause Keeping You Up At Night? Study Says These 2 Things Can Help You Snooze

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
January 23, 2025
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
January 23, 2025

From the hot flashes to the irritability, menopause comes with a host of side effects and symptoms—and sleep can take a big hit as a result.

But, according to research published in the journal Menopause, there are two simple and accessible things women can do to improve their sleep quality, despite going through menopause. Here's what to know.

Studying how menopausal women can improve sleep

Sleep disturbances and subsequent fatigue are some of the biggest issues for menopausal women, with previous research from 2016 finding that 76% of participants transitioning through menopause experienced fatigue1.

So for this study, researchers wanted to know which complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) techniques could help menopausal women get some shut-eye.

They specifically wanted to look at two CAM methods: therapeutic touch and music. Therapeutic touch is described as a noninvasive intervention that directs and balances life energy within the patient, for reported benefits like accelerated natural healing and increased energy flow in the body.

Music, meanwhile, is believed in CAM to release endorphins, lower heart and respiratory rate, lower blood pressure, and reduce pain, anxiety, sadness, and stress.

But would they help menopausal women sleep? To find out, the researchers split over 100 menopausal women into three groups: one control group, one group that received therapeutic touch once a week for four weeks, and one group that listened to music for half an hour every night before bed.

Following the four weeks, both music and therapeutic touch were found to significantly improve sleep quality, as well as improve menopause symptoms and menopause-specific quality of life overall, compared to the control group.

What to do about it

While you should always talk with your primary care provider if you're experiencing menopause-related symptoms, the findings of this study suggest two simple and natural techniques could greatly improve sleep if you're struggling. (And of course, they can also be used in tandem with any medications your doctor might prescribe.)

Do a search to see if there are any practitioners near you who offer therapeutic touch and see if you can book an appointment. Even if you can't, this study says music can help improve sleep sans touch, so that works too.

The takeaway

If your sleep has been suffering because of menopause, odds are you could use a good night's sleep. Put this study to the test and give yourself ample time to unwind tonight, with a relaxing playlist and perhaps a massage as well. You might just be snoozing in no time.

Living With An Ultra-Rare Inherited Cholesterol Condition: One Family's Story
Paid Content | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Living With An Ultra-Rare Inherited Cholesterol Condition: One Family's Story

Devon Barrow

This Is The Best Bedtime For Heart Health According To Research
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Bedtime For Heart Health According To Research

Sarah Regan

Research Shows This Healthy Fat Improves Depressive Symptoms
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Healthy Fat Improves Depressive Symptoms

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Type Of Weight Loss Could Actually Shorten Your Life Span
Healthy Weight

This Type Of Weight Loss Could Actually Shorten Your Life Span

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Dementia-Preventing Habits For Women In Their 40s & Beyond
Integrative Health

5 Dementia-Preventing Habits For Women In Their 40s & Beyond

Morgan Chamberlain

This One Thing Can Make You 2.4x More Likely To Die From Cancer, A Study Finds
Mental Health

This One Thing Can Make You 2.4x More Likely To Die From Cancer, A Study Finds

Sarah Regan

Doing This In Your 30s Can Reduce Your Dementia Risk In Your 70s, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Doing This In Your 30s Can Reduce Your Dementia Risk In Your 70s, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Hot Flashes Don't Just Happen During Menopause—Here's What Causes Them
Women's Health

Hot Flashes Don't Just Happen During Menopause—Here's What Causes Them

Hannah Frye

Losing Sleep? 5 Ways To Reset Your Circadian Rhythm
Integrative Health

Losing Sleep? 5 Ways To Reset Your Circadian Rhythm

Sarah Regan

