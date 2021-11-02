 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

News
Men May Actually Take Breakups Harder Than Women, Despite Misconceptions

Men May Actually Take Breakups Harder Than Women, Despite Misconceptions

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
It's Movember: 5 Things You Need To Know About Caring For That Stache 11/11/20

Image by Brat Co / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
November 2, 2021 — 11:27 AM

There are a lot of misconceptions when it comes to how men and women deal with tough emotions, including relationship-related events like breakups. While some people might assume women take them harder, new research published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships says that might not actually be the case.

Analyzing relationship problems & demographics:

For this study, researchers wanted to gather information about common relationship problems, as well as the demographics related to those problems. "We wanted to understand not only what relationship problems are most commonly experienced by the general public, but who experiences which problems more," Charlotte Entwistle, lead author of the study and Lancaster University Ph.D. student, notes in a news release.

According to the study authors, most of the existing research on the topic comes from people in couples therapy. The team decided to use online forums to gather information from a broader audience instead. Entwistle points out that only looking at people in couples therapy limits research to those who have the time, money, and motive to work on their relationship problems.

The new research included an analysis of demographics and psychological characteristics of over 184,000 people posting about relationship issues in an anonymous online forum. Natural language processing was used to both identify common relationship problems and map who was experiencing those problems most.

Advertisement

What they found:

Based on their analysis, it would appear that men may actually experience more emotional pain than women when their relationships get rocky—or at least, they're more likely to talk about it online.

The findings showed men posted about heartbreak online "significantly" more than women, which goes against widely held gender stereotypes of men being less emotional. This include using language related to regret, breaking up, crying, and heartbreak.

"The fact that the heartache theme was more commonly discussed by men emphasizes how men are at least as emotionally affected by relationship problems as women," Entwistle says.

According to lead researcher Ryan Boyd, Ph.D., the findings suggest men may not be less emotionally invested in relationships than women are after all; rather, he says it may be the case that men are simply "stigmatized out of sharing their feelings."

"Traditionally, women are more likely to identify relationship problems, consider therapy, and seek therapy than are men," he adds. "When you remove the traditional social stigmas against men for seeking help and sharing their emotions, however, they seem just as invested in working through rough patches in their relationships as women."

Additionally, the analysis found that communication problems were the most frequently reported relationship issue, with almost 20% of people saying they had a hard time communicating about problems with their partner. About one in eight mentioned trust issues in their relationships. The most common theme reported across all types of problems was emotional pain or heartache they caused.

The takeaway:

sleep support+

sleep support+
Great relationships start with great sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(185)
sleep support+

If there's one big takeaway from this analysis, according to Boyd, it's that men are just as invested in working through rough patches in their relationships as women.

Even though women are more likely to identify relationship problems, and further, seek help to work on them, the study authors say they hope their findings help to de-stigmatize seeking help when it comes to relationship problems, so everyone can get the help they need—regardless of gender.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Love

2 Nonnegotiables For Thriving In An Open Relationship, From Esther Perel

Sarah Regan
2 Nonnegotiables For Thriving In An Open Relationship, From Esther Perel
Love

Trauma Bonding Is Not A Good Thing: Here's What It Really Means

Julie Nguyen
Trauma Bonding Is Not A Good Thing: Here's What It Really Means
$29.99

How To Find True Love In The Modern World

With Megan Bruneau, M.A.
How To Find True Love In The Modern World
Home

This Stovetop Potpourri Smells Like A Dream & Can Brighten Your Mood

Sarah Regan
This Stovetop Potpourri Smells Like A Dream & Can Brighten Your Mood
Mental Health

Got An Upsetting Text? Avoid This Mood-Wrecking Mistake, From A Neuroscientist

Jamie Schneider
Got An Upsetting Text? Avoid This Mood-Wrecking Mistake, From A Neuroscientist
Routines

Level-Up Your Core Workouts With These Unique 10 Plank Variations

Kristine Thomason
Level-Up Your Core Workouts With These Unique 10 Plank Variations
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Add This 5-Minute Hack To Your Shower Routine For Lush Hair Growth

Jamie Schneider
Add This 5-Minute Hack To Your Shower Routine For Lush Hair Growth
Integrative Health

I'm A Gastroenterologist: These Sneaky Things Might Cause Leaky Gut

Marvin Singh, M.D.
I'm A Gastroenterologist: These Sneaky Things Might Cause Leaky Gut
Spirituality

How To Do Some Soul Searching For 2021's Only Scorpio New Moon

The AstroTwins
How To Do Some Soul Searching For 2021's Only Scorpio New Moon
Integrative Health

Older Adults On This Diet Take Less Medicine Later In Life, Study Finds

Eliza Sullivan
Older Adults On This Diet Take Less Medicine Later In Life, Study Finds
Home

9 Best Hanging Planters To Bring Your Greenery Game To The Next Level

Emma Loewe
9 Best Hanging Planters To Bring Your Greenery Game To The Next Level
Beauty

What Goes First: Bronzer Or Blush? Plus, How To Avoid Patchy Makeup

Jamie Schneider
What Goes First: Bronzer Or Blush? Plus, How To Avoid Patchy Makeup
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/men-take-breakups-harder-than-women-research-finds

Your article and new folder have been saved!