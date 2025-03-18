Should You Be Using Melatonin For Hair Growth? Experts Weigh In 

You might be wondering: Can taking melatonin supplements provide similar hair growth benefits? Well, not exactly. "Melatonin is readily absorbed through skin, raising melatonin skin levels. Oral melatonin is not readily bioavailable because the liver rapidly removes it from the bloodstream, as it enters from the gut in something called 'first pass metabolism,'" says Bailey. "This means that oral melatonin supplements do not significantly increase skin melatonin levels because the liver rapidly removes melatonin before it can reach the skin." Translation? Topical melatonin is the way to go.