Should You Be Using Melatonin For Hair Growth? Experts Weigh In 

Although melatonin does function as an antioxidant, let's not forget that melatonin is a hormone—and a vital hormone at that. "As with all hormones, such as estrogen, testosterone, and cortisone, studies looking at the resulting blood levels with any treatment are important," notes Bailey. "Thus far, topical scalp application for the treatment of hair loss has not been shown to exceed normal blood levels of melatonin3 ." So no, topical melatonin in skin care formulations shouldn't make you feel sleepy or groggy—according to another 2016 study, a topical melatonin cream of 12.5% was not associated with any sort of cognitive dysfunction6 .