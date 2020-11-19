mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
The Mediterranean Diet May Lower Diabetes Risk In Women, New Study Suggests

The Mediterranean Diet May Lower Diabetes Risk In Women, New Study Suggests

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Mediterranean Dish of Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Caprese

Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy

November 19, 2020 — 22:05 PM

Whether you’re investing time in cooking a well-curated grilled fish and vegetable dish, or you’re just heating up a can of chickpeas, both fit into the Mediterranean diet. The versatility and the ease of this flavorful eating plan is enough to win most people over, and the list of health benefits just seems to keep growing.

A new study published in JAMA Network Open found women who ate a Mediterranean diet were 30% less likely to develop type 2 diabetes than women who did not. 

The research, conducted by investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital, looked at more than 25,000 female participants from the Women's Health Study, which spanned over 20 years. Though the initial health study was not intended to analyze diet, participants were asked to complete food frequency questionnaires (FFQs), describing what they ate each day.

Using that data, a team of researchers, including Samia Mora, M.D., MHS and Shafqat Ahmad, Ph.D., looked at the relationship between women’s diets, type 2 diabetes, and other biomarkers that may be responsible for the metabolic disease

The correlation between the Mediterranean diet and diabetes. 

The Mediterranean diet emphasizes healthy fats, like olive oil, nuts, seeds, and fatty fish, as well as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes. It has often been considered the healthiest and most sustainable diet, due to the fresh, flavorful, yet non-restrictive offerings. 

Research has linked the diet to stress reduction, heart health, and now a decreased risk of type 2 diabetes—particularly for women. But how? 

To find an association, researchers asked each participant to score their Med. diet intake from zero to nine: Higher numbers for fruits, veggies, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and fish; mid-range for moderate alcohol intake; and low scores for red or processed meat.

To rule out underlying health conditions, they also measured vitals, like cholesterol, lipoproteins in the body, and insulin resistance

Women who ate a Mediterranean diet at the beginning of the study developed type 2 diabetes at a 30% lower rate than those who didn’t. Those without insulin resistance were the least likely to be at risk of diabetes. 

"Most of this reduced risk associated with the Mediterranean diet and type 2 diabetes was explained through the biomarkers related to insulin resistance, adiposity, lipoprotein metabolism, and inflammation," Ahmad said in a news release. "This understanding may have important downstream consequences for the primary prevention of diabetes disease."

That said, there are limitations to the research. For example, most women in the study were white and well educated, and all worked as health professionals, making for limited diversity in the research pool. Plus, the diet was self-reported and therefore, might not be as accurate. 

Advertisement

Bottom Line

The association between the Mediterranean diet and a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes is promising. Mora says the findings support the idea that people can manage their metabolic health risks, and that small changes add up over time.

The information in this article is based on the findings of one study and is not intended to replace medical advice. While the results seem promising, more research is needed to validate the findings of this study

And do you want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

How Nicotinamide Riboside Can Promote Energy & Cognitive Function Right Now*

Alexandra Engler
How Nicotinamide Riboside Can Promote Energy & Cognitive Function Right Now*
Integrative Health

How To Choose The Best Canned Tuna For Optimal Health Benefits, From RDs

Abby Moore
How To Choose The Best Canned Tuna For Optimal Health Benefits, From RDs
$129.99

Boost Your Metabolism

With JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
Boost Your Metabolism
Off-the-Grid

How This Japanese Philosophy Teaches You To Work Nature Into City Life

Julia Plevin
How This Japanese Philosophy Teaches You To Work Nature Into City Life
Food Trends

8 Tips For A Downsized Thanksgiving Without Skipping Your Faves

Eliza Sullivan
8 Tips For A Downsized Thanksgiving Without Skipping Your Faves
Home

The Secret To Giving Your Succulents Just Enough Water + What Not To Do

Emma Loewe
The Secret To Giving Your Succulents Just Enough Water + What Not To Do
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Home

Put These 3 Things Next To Your Trash Can To Keep Smells To A Minimum

Emma Loewe
Put These 3 Things Next To Your Trash Can To Keep Smells To A Minimum
Meditation

The Real Reason You Get Antsy During Meditation, From A Psychologist

Jamie Schneider
The Real Reason You Get Antsy During Meditation, From A Psychologist
Food Trends

You're Storing Your Nut Butter Wrong: This Trick Will Make It Better

Eliza Sullivan
You're Storing Your Nut Butter Wrong: This Trick Will Make It Better
Beauty

Oily Eyelids? 6 Skin Care & Makeup Tips To Keep Your Lids Glowy, Never Sweaty

Jamie Schneider
Oily Eyelids? 6 Skin Care & Makeup Tips To Keep Your Lids Glowy, Never Sweaty
Sex

29 Unique Oral Sex Techniques That'll Make A Woman Shiver

Sarah Regan
29 Unique Oral Sex Techniques That'll Make A Woman Shiver
Women's Health

Why Does My Anxiety Flare Up Before My Period? A Psychologist Answers

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
Why Does My Anxiety Flare Up Before My Period? A Psychologist Answers
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/mediterranean-diet-may-support-womens-metabolic-health-study-says

Your article and new folder have been saved!