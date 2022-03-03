 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
A Medical Aesthetician Declares This Restorative Cream Her Desert-Island Pick

A Medical Aesthetician Declares This Restorative Cream Her Desert-Island Pick

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
I'm A Medical Aesthetician & This Underrated Ingredient Has Saved My Dry Skin

Image by Alberto Bogo / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 3, 2022 — 0:05 AM

If you could have one skin care product for the rest of your life, what would it be? Not an easy question, but medical aesthetician Isabella Traboscia recently shared her desert-island pick over on TikTok. Spoiler: It comes from flowers. 

Her ride-or-die product? Calendula cream. Traboscia has made countless videos explaining why she loves it and how she uses it, which makes us even bigger fans of the skin-soothing, anti-inflammatory ingredient. So let’s dive in: 

What is calendula?

Calendula is a type of perennial flower characterized by a bright orange blossom that is native to the Mediterranean area. It is a trusted herb that has been used for centuries by many cultures and traditions, including by cultures in its native Mediterranean region, as well as Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine. 

Calendula oil, as you can probably guess, is the oil extracted from the petals, stems, and seeds of the blossoms—that’s the ingredient you can find in skin care formulas, like Traboscia's trusty $10 dollar Boiron Calendula Cream or Naturopathica's Calendula Essential Hydrating Cream.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Why this pro loves it & how she uses it

postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
postbiotic body lotion

One great thing about calendula cream is that it has range. Traboscia uses it as an overall moisturizer in her daily routine, which makes sense given how many benefits this botanical ingredient has, including anti-inflammatory and hydrating properties, thanks to ​​the fatty acids in the oil, like linoleic acid. 

She also recommends it to her clients who struggle with acne, as she said it has antibacterial and antifungal properties that can help combat breakouts. Derms agree: "Its antimicrobial benefits make it useful in addressing issues like dandruff, diaper rash, and even acne," board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., tells mbg about the ingredient.

1. As a spot treatment for irritation. 

Apart from hydration, Traboscia uses calendula cream as a spot treatment for perioral dermatitis flare-ups, which she notes she has dealt with for many years. In one TikTok video, she captures real results from using a calendula spot treatment—in the video, her skin appears less and less irritated after applying the cream. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. To recover from leaving makeup on overnight. 

Listen, it happens—as much as we implore you to remove your makeup before curling into bed, even skin care pros themselves can slip up from time to time. So in addition to a spot treatment, Traboscia includes calendula cream in her morning skincare routine if she forgets to wash off her makeup the night before. For her, the cream helps restore moisture in the skin and ease any irritation from lingering makeup formulas—yes, even the creamiest, most comfortable concealers can dry out the pores overnight

3. In a slugging routine. 

While slugging, aka layering an occlusive moisturizer in order to prevent transepidermal water loss, this pro uses calendula cream before her last hydrating layer. Remember: You don’t have to use a petroleum-derived balm to reap the benefits of slugging. You can simply use whatever occlusive barrier cream you’ve got (Traboscia reaches for SkinCeuticals’ Epidermal Repair lotion) to lock in moisture and soothe a compromised skin barrier. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

Calendula is one hydrating, soothing botanical fit for an array of skin care concerns. Of course, as with any herb or botanical, there is a risk of an allergic reaction—especially if you already know you are allergic to marigolds. And as always, patch-test any new product: This is important for everyone but particularly true if you have sensitive and easily irritated skin.

postbiotic body lotion
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier

postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
postbiotic body lotion
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Why I Ditched My Daily Concealer For This Hydrating Skin Supplement

Hannah Margaret Allen
Why I Ditched My Daily Concealer For This Hydrating Skin Supplement
Beauty

The Sneaky Sign You May Have Gone Too Far With Your Retinol

Hannah Frye
The Sneaky Sign You May Have Gone Too Far With Your Retinol
Integrative Health

3 Foods This Cardiologist Eats For Better Heart & Gut Health

Jason Wachob
3 Foods This Cardiologist Eats For Better Heart & Gut Health
Functional Food

This Is How To Eat For Longevity, Based On The Diets Of Centenarians

Nikhita Mahtani
This Is How To Eat For Longevity, Based On The Diets Of Centenarians
Functional Food

Whole30 Got A Plant-Based Makeover & I Tried It — Here's What You Need To Know

Kristine Thomason
Whole30 Got A Plant-Based Makeover & I Tried It — Here's What You Need To Know
Spirituality

7 Ways To Harness This Week's New Moon In Emotionally Transformative Pisces

The AstroTwins
7 Ways To Harness This Week's New Moon In Emotionally Transformative Pisces
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Can You Actually Get Enough Vitamin C From An Orange To Reap The Benefits?

Korin Miller
Can You Actually Get Enough Vitamin C From An Orange To Reap The Benefits?
Integrative Health

This Supplement Is The Key To Meeting Your Daily Omega-3 Needs (& Then Some)

Morgan Chamberlain
This Supplement Is The Key To Meeting Your Daily Omega-3 Needs (& Then Some)
Integrative Health

New Study Reveals How (& How Long) To Work Out For Longevity

Sarah Regan
New Study Reveals How (& How Long) To Work Out For Longevity
Nature

An Ecopsychologist On How Nature Can Make You More Mentally Resilient

Loraine Van Tuyl, Ph.D., CHT
An Ecopsychologist On How Nature Can Make You More Mentally Resilient
Spirituality

3 Simple Ways To Balance Your Body & Mind Right Now, According To Ayurveda

Angelica Neri, ERYT-500
3 Simple Ways To Balance Your Body & Mind Right Now, According To Ayurveda
Integrative Health

Struggling With Sleep As You Get Older? Study Says This May Be Why

Sarah Regan
Struggling With Sleep As You Get Older? Study Says This May Be Why
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/medical-aesthetician-swears-by-calendula-cream-heres-why
postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
postbiotic body lotion

Your article and new folder have been saved!