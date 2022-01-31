3 Plants This Herbalists Loves For Glowing Skin Inside & Out  

“Beauty is about us being as wholly ourselves as we can be. And in order to do that, there's a degree of being connected internally and externally," says herbalist and founder of Supernatural Rachelle Robinett in this week’s Clean Beauty School. And while this beauty lover boasts an impressive collection of skin care and makeup finds (which we get the full rundown in the episode), her favorite way to do that is through skin-healing plants and herbs. Of course, many plants can be used both internally and topically—including the below.

If you want more herbal recommendations, tune into the episode; we cover a lot of ground! You might be even surprised to learn you’re practicing herbal medicine in your day-to-day life more than you know. And if you’re looking for the next step in your herbal practice, you can check out their HRBS collection of plant-infused chews that support your full body health.