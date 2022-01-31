 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

3 Plants This Herbalists Loves For Glowing Skin Inside & Out  

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director.
Image by Alexey Kuzma / Stocksy

January 31, 2022

“Beauty is about us being as wholly ourselves as we can be. And in order to do that, there's a degree of being connected internally and externally," says herbalist and founder of Supernatural Rachelle Robinett in this week’s Clean Beauty School. And while this beauty lover boasts an impressive collection of skin care and makeup finds (which we get the full rundown in the episode), her favorite way to do that is through skin-healing plants and herbs. Of course, many plants can be used both internally and topically—including the below. 

If you want more herbal recommendations, tune into the episode; we cover a lot of ground! You might be even surprised to learn you’re practicing herbal medicine in your day-to-day life more than you know. And if you’re looking for the next step in your herbal practice, you can check out their HRBS collection of plant-infused chews that support your full body health. 

1. Rose petal

If you are using a rose water mist or toner in your routine, guess what? That’s herbal medicine, darling. “These are an astringent. I use them in toners and hydrosols,” she says about her skin care routine. “Plus rose petal tea is also lovely to drink.” Topically, the tonic has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties—it’s also great for helping to balance oils on the skin. Check out our guide if you want to make rosewater at home

2. Oat & calendula 

For dry and irritated skin, Robinett recommends the derm-approved oat and calendula. “These are in a category of herbs called vulnerary, which means they are wound healers,” she says. “Not only are calendula and oat good for gut health when you eat them, but they are so beautiful and healing on the surface of the skin when used topically.” Oat—and its various extracts such as colloidal oat and oat oil—are particularly famous for their soothing properties. If you have sensitive skin, you may want to look for these ingredients in your topicals. 

3. Turmeric

The golden ingredient is beloved for its powerhouse benefits by many—Robinett included. “It’s so important to get anti-inflammatories and antioxidants for the skin,” she says, noting anti-inflammatories are great for reducing irritation and redness, while antioxidants can help the skin deal with free radicals. “Turmeric is my favorite there," Robinett notes.

