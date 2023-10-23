The idea of self-love can seem a bit washed out and even overwhelming these days. After all, loving yourself is about so much more than self-care rituals like face masks and bubble baths—so how do we really love ourselves, and what easy tools or practices can help us get there?

When I first wrote my book, The Self-Love Experiment, I knew self-love was about self-acceptance and compassion. But almost six years (and an emergency room visit, fibromyalgia diagnosis, multiple rock bottoms, and a spiritual awakening) later, I've learned self-love is really about self-respect and knowing your worth, and this is something we must show up for daily.

I thought I loved myself, but after decades of people-pleasing behavior, neglecting my own needs, and unconscious patterning, my body broke down and so did my mental health. Diagnosed with clinical depression and anxiety, and bedridden for days with chronic pain, I knew something needed to change. With a broken heart, body, and spirit, I started to see how this way of living attracted a lot of unhealthy dynamics, creating a tone of rejection, betrayal, and abandonment in my life. Wondering why my unconditional love for others was never being received or appreciated in the same manner, I learned that hiding my feelings and sacrificing myself for others was at the root of my problems.

This all led me to Costa Rica, where I did my first breathwork class. It was the first time I saw my unconscious patterns so clearly and further, how my beliefs about my unworthiness were wreaking havoc on my personal relationships. Needless to say, breathwork became my new favorite self-care ritual.