Why My Self-Love Routine Wasn't Complete Until I Started Doing Breathwork
The idea of self-love can seem a bit washed out and even overwhelming these days. After all, loving yourself is about so much more than self-care rituals like face masks and bubble baths—so how do we really love ourselves, and what easy tools or practices can help us get there?
When I first wrote my book, The Self-Love Experiment, I knew self-love was about self-acceptance and compassion. But almost six years (and an emergency room visit, fibromyalgia diagnosis, multiple rock bottoms, and a spiritual awakening) later, I've learned self-love is really about self-respect and knowing your worth, and this is something we must show up for daily.
I thought I loved myself, but after decades of people-pleasing behavior, neglecting my own needs, and unconscious patterning, my body broke down and so did my mental health. Diagnosed with clinical depression and anxiety, and bedridden for days with chronic pain, I knew something needed to change. With a broken heart, body, and spirit, I started to see how this way of living attracted a lot of unhealthy dynamics, creating a tone of rejection, betrayal, and abandonment in my life. Wondering why my unconditional love for others was never being received or appreciated in the same manner, I learned that hiding my feelings and sacrificing myself for others was at the root of my problems.
This all led me to Costa Rica, where I did my first breathwork class. It was the first time I saw my unconscious patterns so clearly and further, how my beliefs about my unworthiness were wreaking havoc on my personal relationships. Needless to say, breathwork became my new favorite self-care ritual.
What are the benefits of breathwork?
As certified breathwork teacher and trainer (and my go-to healer in Mexico) Xavier Olazabal says, breathwork is a method of deep self-exploration and a form of spiritual development. The purpose of breathwork is to use breathing as medicine, healing, and cultivating self-knowledge in a safe, respectful, and therapeutic context.
Breathwork is also a form of active meditation. By consciously focusing on your breath, says breathwork teacher Gwen Dittmar, "The practice gives the brain something to focus on, so you can bypass the mental level of consciousness and drop into a deeper state of consciousness, where healing, spirit, and love reside."
Overall, the benefits are vast, from regulating our nervous system, improving our sleep, balancing blood pressure, and allowing certain feel-good chemicals in our brain to circulate, like dopamine, norepinephrine, and oxytocin, according to Olazabal.
Plus, the possibility of more self-awareness, alignment to your inner knowing, as well as a better understanding of life's challenges is inevitable. As the breath opens meridians and channels and aligns your body with its inherent and universal energy, healing happens. There is no need to think, process, or figure anything out after a session. And to know you can receive clarity and peace without thinking, Dittmar says, is revelatory.
That said, because breathwork can result in intense physical and emotional release, it is not advised for people with a history of cardiovascular disease, severe mental illness, or seizure disorders to participate without consulting a doctor they trust. Aside from that, it is a safe practice for anyone to try.
And if you're worried about doing it wrong, you can't. As Xavier says, the medicine will always give us exactly what we need at the right time. By quieting the mind, we are able to connect to our true essence and the body, then operate and do exactly what the body knows best in order to heal.
Types of breathwork
There are so many types of breathwork, and each has its own purpose. If you've done a yoga or meditation class, you may have experienced alternate nostril breathing, 4-7-8 breathing, or pursed lip breathing. There is also vivation, clarity, rebirthing, shamanic, and holotropic breathwork.
What to expect during a breathwork session
In a breathwork session, there is controlled breathing led by the trained facilitator. You'll be guided to breathe at a rapid rate for a set amount of time, which will help bring in altered states of consciousness.
Sessions are usually done in a group and facilitated by a certified practitioner, and there's often music to assist in the transcendent process. As you start the active breath, you will increase the level of oxygen in the body. You're oxygenating the blood, stimulating the hypothalamus gland, and releasing endorphins in the body.
You may feel a range of sensations, such as thinking new thoughts, uncovering buried beliefs, processing hidden emotions, or feeling new sensations in the body (i.e., tingling, numbness, lightheadedness, feeling hot or cold, surges of energy pulsing, etc.). Rest assured, this is all part of the process, as energy is moving through your body and addressing imbalances and releasing them.
A full breathing session can last anywhere from 10 minutes to one to two hours. After your session, you might be guided to draw a mantra card from an oracle deck, share your experience, and have a discussion with the group.
If the idea of freeing yourself from hidden emotions and surrendering fully to your body's agenda among a group of strangers at an in-person breathwork circle feels a bit daunting, the good news is you can create this experience in the safety of your own home.
How to create your own at-home breathwork session for self-love
The following style of breathwork is my personal favorite, as it helps you to move out of your (overthinking) mind to drop more fully into your (ever-knowing) heart.
This is an active breathing ritual that combines an ancient two-step breath technique with contemporary, high-vibrational music. It creates a healing experience that allows you to tune inward, move past conscious awareness into an altered state, and understand your own needs, abilities, blocks, and deepest desires.
It will also activate the solar plexus chakra, which is all about emotional protection. According to Dittmar, this practice allows you to release the stuck energy that has been unconsciously dormant in the body or energetic system. Once these energies are addressed and released, there is more space for your inherent life force to flow through you.
See this as an invitation to meet yourself where you are today and get to know yourself on a deeper, more loving level.
What you'll need:
- Set aside 20-45 minutes
- A yoga mat, bed, couch, or comfortable place to lie down
- A blanket (in case you get cold)
- A pen and journal for reflection
- Soft, uplifting music that inspires you (try this playlist for inspiration)
- Optional: Crystals (if you're into crystal healing)
Method:
- Start by playing your music and placing the crystals on or around you. Get yourself into a comfortable position and lie on the ground, a mat, a couch, or your bed. You'll be in this position for an extended period of time, so make sure you feel comfortable.
- Take a deep breath in, and with a breath out, consciously let go of thoughts and worries that do not serve you. Focus on releasing tension in your body, including any strain on your forehead, eyes, and throat. Inhale slowly, first bringing some air into your stomach, then the lungs, and last into your throat before exhaling all the breath out.
- To begin the breathing, gently place one hand on your stomach and the other on your heart. Fill your body with breath as you inhale. Imagine that you are filling your stomach with breath, causing your belly and hands to rise. Then exhale, imagining all negativity, fear, and worry leaving your body.
- Next, take more air in, inhaling for three counts and exhaling for six counts. Try to transition seamlessly between the two so that the breath is continuous. Do this for at least 3-5 minutes.
- Next, move into the heightened stage by placing your hands at your side and beginning to breathe faster and deeper. One to 2 seconds in and 1-3 seconds out, focusing on exhaling air from your belly and lungs, rapidly and evenly as the rhythmic music plays in the background. There should be no time between inhales and exhales.
- Continue the rapid breathing. This can last 10 minutes to an hour. Go as long as you can.
- The steps here may seem long, but the actual exercises are quicker. You are breathing in deeply to the stomach, lungs, and throat, then exhaling from the throat to the lungs to the stomach.
- Finally, exhale all the air out, imagining it leaving your throat, then the lungs, and last out of your belly. When you feel complete, come back to reality and close the session by moving your limbs and gently opening your eyes.
- Reflect, journal, draw a mantra card, or simply sit for a few moments to integrate and reflect on your new awareness.
The takeaway
Breathwork is completely safe to practice every day, but I personally don't do a full-length experience daily. I will often do shorter (five- to 10-minute) practices throughout my week to shift energy and get in energetic alignment.
You can do longer breathwork sessions when you're looking to go deeper, want more clarity or confidence, or want to move through something that feels stuck. Whether you practice for five minutes or 45, it might be just what you're looking for the next time you need a little "me time."
Shannon Kaiser is the best-selling author of 5 books on the psychology of happiness and fulfillment including The Self-Love Experiment and Adventures for Your Soul, Joy Seeker, and Unshakable Inner Peace Oracle card deck, and the forthcoming book Return to You. She has a B.A. in journalism and communications from the University of Oregon. As an international life coach, speaker, and retreat leader, she helps people awaken and align with their true selves so they can live their highest potential.
She's been named top 100 Women to Watch in wellness by mindbodygreen, alongside Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kris Carr and Gabriel Bernstein, and was listed as of the freshest voices in mental health and wellness by Chicken Soup for The Women's Soul. She's been named one of Entrepreneurs Must-Follow Instagram Accounts for Inspiration and Top Facebook Accounts for Daily Motivation by Mind Body Green.
Her website Playwiththeworld.com has been names top 75 Personal development websites and top 100 self-help websites by the institute for the Psychology of Eating. She's an international life coach and author mentor, and a full time world traveler with a home base in Portland, Oregon with her best friend, her Golden Retriever Chance, who she flew to China to Rescue.