After five intellectually evocative months in "anything goes" Aquarius, Jupiter's move into "go with the flow Pisces" could feel like tumbling out of the rabbit hole and into the mysterious waters of the deep ocean. This will be the first of three laps through the Fish's seas (the next two are from December 28, 2021 to May 10, 2022 and October 28 to December 20, 2022).

Before Neptune was discovered by telescope, Jupiter was considered the ruler of Pisces. This two-and-a-half month cycle is like a heavenly homecoming for the red-spotted planet. Wherever Jupiter goes, it expands, and in Pisces, our empathy could grow by leaps and bounds. With Jupiter blending its energy with this enchanted water sign, we're sure to see some jaw-dropping hybrids. Blurry lines…wait, what line?

Speaking of water, peripatetic Jupiter could make it hard to stay off crowded beaches this summer. Enjoy responsibly, and yes, do enjoy! With the red-spotted planet in this aquatic sign, water sports like stand-up paddleboarding (yoga) or surfing, could be the ideal summer exercise.

Where does the line between compassion and codependence lie? While Jupiter paddles through Pisces, people may be so tapped into to each other's emotions and vibes that they literally get lost in one another. Certainly, this can make for some mind-blowing love affairs, which fairy-tale spinner Pisces is all about. But no-limits Jupiter in boundless Pisces can find folks making sacrifices above and beyond the call of duty.

Rescue missions are too easy to fall into from May 13 to July 28, so look out! If you struggle with setting limits, we recommend a read of our friend Terri Cole's book Boundary Boss, ASAP.

If you're dabbling in an experimental healing modality, especially one that may involve deep meditation, altered states, or plant medicine, be ultra-careful. Bring a plus-one along as your safety line. Prepare for the experience in advance by reading all you can and adhering to any dietary guidelines.

Artists, musicians, and healers will have a renaissance with Jupiter here. If there were ever a time to rent a private studio space, this is it. The investment is likely to pay off, and thanks to the entrepreneurial planet's presence, could open the floodgates of a brand-new income stream!