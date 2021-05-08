Thursday's Long-Awaited Astro Event Will Bring A Renaissance Of Compassion
Practical magic is happening everywhere this week. Here's your horoscope from your AstroTwins:
Thanks to 2021's only new moon in Taurus this Tuesday, May 11, life will feel equal parts sensual and sensible.
If you've been ungrounded lately, here's your chance to get your feet back on solid earth. Start by simplifying. Where have plans become overly complex? Break it all back down to basics. Draft blueprints and set up systems, or refresh the ones you've been operating by.
This new moon will manifest with a potent lunar eclipse during the November 19 Taurus full moon. That's more incentive to get your ducks in a row, since six months from now, the bountiful harvest you reap could bring bonus surprises from the eclipse. In order to ensure that said surprises fall on the "pleasant" end of the spectrum, remove as many X factors as possible from the key areas of your life like time, money, and important relationships.
When it comes to your goals, slow-and-steady Taurus wants you to achieve integrity in check. But not at the expense of beauty, quality, and luxury. Revel in the process and build things to last. In earth sign Taurus, this money-minded new moon calls for eco-friendly, gathered and upcycled.
Challenge yourself to source materials in the most environmentally responsible way possible. You vote with your dollar, after all, so why not strengthen brands that care about their impact on the planet?
Perhaps the biggest news of the week arrives on Thursday, May 13, when daring Jupiter swan-dives into Pisces until July 28.
After five intellectually evocative months in "anything goes" Aquarius, Jupiter's move into "go with the flow Pisces" could feel like tumbling out of the rabbit hole and into the mysterious waters of the deep ocean. This will be the first of three laps through the Fish's seas (the next two are from December 28, 2021 to May 10, 2022 and October 28 to December 20, 2022).
Before Neptune was discovered by telescope, Jupiter was considered the ruler of Pisces. This two-and-a-half month cycle is like a heavenly homecoming for the red-spotted planet. Wherever Jupiter goes, it expands, and in Pisces, our empathy could grow by leaps and bounds. With Jupiter blending its energy with this enchanted water sign, we're sure to see some jaw-dropping hybrids. Blurry lines…wait, what line?
Speaking of water, peripatetic Jupiter could make it hard to stay off crowded beaches this summer. Enjoy responsibly, and yes, do enjoy! With the red-spotted planet in this aquatic sign, water sports like stand-up paddleboarding (yoga) or surfing, could be the ideal summer exercise.
Where does the line between compassion and codependence lie? While Jupiter paddles through Pisces, people may be so tapped into to each other's emotions and vibes that they literally get lost in one another. Certainly, this can make for some mind-blowing love affairs, which fairy-tale spinner Pisces is all about. But no-limits Jupiter in boundless Pisces can find folks making sacrifices above and beyond the call of duty.
Rescue missions are too easy to fall into from May 13 to July 28, so look out! If you struggle with setting limits, we recommend a read of our friend Terri Cole's book Boundary Boss, ASAP.
If you're dabbling in an experimental healing modality, especially one that may involve deep meditation, altered states, or plant medicine, be ultra-careful. Bring a plus-one along as your safety line. Prepare for the experience in advance by reading all you can and adhering to any dietary guidelines.
Artists, musicians, and healers will have a renaissance with Jupiter here. If there were ever a time to rent a private studio space, this is it. The investment is likely to pay off, and thanks to the entrepreneurial planet's presence, could open the floodgates of a brand-new income stream!