Mars Is Officially In Sultry Scorpio—Here's What It Means For Your Sign
Mars is the planet of action and energy in astrology, and when it moves into a new sign, we can all feel our priorities and motivations shift. For the past nearly two months, with Mars in Libra, we may have been feeling more susceptible to romanticizing, for instance.
But now until the beginning of November, Mars is moving into mysterious Scorpio—the most sleuthy and skeptical sign. In other words, the rose-colored glasses are coming off!
Depending on where Libra lands in your chart, however, we'll all be impacted by Mars in Libra differently. Here's what to know.
Mars is in Scorpio until November 4
Scorpio is ruled by Pluto in modern astrology, but back in the day, its original ruler was Mars. As such, the the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, Mars holds minor rulership over Scorpio and will help us find focus, passion, and powerful mergers.
"Prepare for a season of deep dives and intense emotions [in the] enigmatic depths of Scorpio," the twins say, noting this potent transit may stir up competitive urges or spark flares of jealousy.
Scorpio is, after all, a sign all about power—and power plays—but according to the twins, this can be a golden opportunity to climb the ladder in any hierarchy. "Just be careful not to come off as ruthless or too self-centered," they add.
Looking for a little more spice in your love life? You'll be happy to know that lusty Mars adores being in Scorpio, so you can expect your romantic life to sizzle like never before. "A smoldering connection could suddenly ignite, transforming into a passionate conflagration," the twins say.
Finally, Mars in Scorpio is giving us the courage to address issues or betrayals instead of turning a blind-eye. Just be warned: Scorpio is a natural skeptic, so paranoia could run high. "Before you point fingers, make sure your suspicions are based on facts, not fears," the twins advise.
What Mars in Scorpio means for your zodiac sign
Depending on where Scorpio lands in your chart, Mars will be giving you a boost of energy and action in a particular area of your life. Based on your rising sign (which determines the houses of your chart), here's where Mars in Scorpio is impacting you the most:
- Aries rising: Eighth house of intimacy, vulnerability, and shared resources
- Taurus rising: Seventh house of long-term/contractual relationships and business partnerships
- Gemini rising: Sixth house of habits, routines, and health
- Cancer rising: Fifth house of creativity, passion, and self-expression
- Leo rising: Fourth house of home, family, and emotional security
- Virgo rising: Third house of communication, information, and local community
- Libra rising: Second house of money, material resources, and self-worth
- Scorpio rising: First house of self-image and identity
- Sagittarius rising: 12th house of subconscious beliefs, spirituality, and emotional closure
- Capricorn rising: 11th house of humanitarianism, larger communities, and networks
- Aquarius rising: 10th house of career, destiny, and public image
- Pisces rising: Ninth house of wisdom, philosophy, and higher learning
The takeaway
Mars is the planet of war and action, and when it comes down to it, Scorpio has no problem going into battle. Try to keep you cool, but don't be afraid to stand up for yourself. No matter your zodiac sign, follow your passions but try not to feed into paranoia.