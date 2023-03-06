It's pretty rare that humans suddenly get all the answers to enlightenment in one shot. We usually get a "memo" or insight that we need to set boundaries, for example—and it might be clunky at first. Our best friend might push back on our desire to stay home and binge-read cozy mysteries instead of going on a road trip, so we give in and resent them. We'll learn from that, it will become easier to set boundaries next time, and before you know it, we're really good at saying no to everything (at least with our besties).