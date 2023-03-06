One thing I’ve noticed since I started doing weekly energy reports on my podcast, Getting to Know Woo, is that energy rarely shifts all at once. Much like how humans grow spiritually, energy has a spiral nature to it. Allow me to explain.

It’s pretty rare that humans suddenly getting all the answers to enlightenment in one shot. We usually get a "memo" or insight that we need to set boundaries, for example—and it might be clunky at first. Our best friend might push back on our desire to stay home and binge read cozy mysteries instead of going on a road trip, so we give in and resent them. We’ll learn from that, it will become easier to set boundaries next time, and before you know it, we’re really good at saying no to everything (at least with our besties).

The energy coming in each month, and even each year, is similarly clunky in how it shows up—and this month is no different. At the beginning of the month there’s a heart centered vibe coming in. Some of the clouds have parted, specifically in terms of how we've viewed ourselves in ways that have held us back, and we're able to feel into gratitude for ourselves. And because of how gratitude works, it also gives us a sense of gratitude for our lives in general and for those around us.

Isn’t that lovely? Pretty different from what you were likely feeling in January. But (you knew there was a but coming, didn’t you?) unless you regularly meditate and clear your energy, you may feel the past dragging behind you like a piece of toilet paper attached to your shoe.

While your heart may have opened and you started to feel more clear about things, this old energy trailing behind you could could bring up feelings of imposter syndrome, where you're not quite believing you really deserve where you are now. Or, it could bring up doubts about a relationship that you are otherwise enjoying. Basically, the new breath of fresh air may be plagued with some doubt, as it’s not totally integrated yet.

The more fully you are in the present and notice the heart centered joy that is naturally coming up, the easier you will find it to believe you really deserve to have what your life is giving you now. Because you do!